Orange Lutheran flag football outlasts Newport Harbor for inaugural CIF Division 1 title

Newport Harbor’s Abigail George (12) tries to run past Orange Lutheran’s defense during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at El Modena High on Saturday.

Maia Helmar said she had the best four years during her time in the Newport Harbor High girls’ flag football program.

The team captain and two-way star enjoyed a groundbreaking run with some of her best friends, all the way to Saturday’s inaugural CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game.

“Our chemistry has always been so amazing,” she said, fighting back tears after the final whistle. “We’ve never had problems, never had drama. That’s something I’m so grateful for. You can’t force a team to love each other the way we loved each other.”

The Newport Harbor girls’ flag football team celebrates a touchdown against Orange Lutheran during the Division 1 title game on Saturday. (James Carbone)

The Sailors didn’t love the result of the game, but they assuredly left El Modena High with their heads held high.

Top-seeded Orange Lutheran hung on for a 20-18 win over No. 2 Newport Harbor, as the Lancers emerged as the sport’s first Division 1 champion in a game that lived up to the hype.

Helmar and heralded Orange Lutheran sophomore quarterback Makena Cook both threw three touchdown passes, but the Sailors failed on each of their extra-point attempts in a matchup of the country’s top two teams as ranked by MaxPreps.com.

Newport Harbor’s Skylie Cid (33) catches a tipped pass against Orange Lutheran on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“If you told me we hold them to 20 points, I’ll take that all day,” Newport Harbor coach Jason Guyser said. “It just came down to extra points, so give them credit for converting when they did. I even told the girls before this week, it’s going to come down to extra points, and it did.”

Newport Harbor (25-3), which had a 24-game winning streak snapped, took a 12-7 halftime lead. Helmar connected on touchdowns to freshman Skylie Cid and sophomore Leah Showalter. A first-half interception by Sailors freshman Scarlett Guyser was instrumental as well as stemming Orange Lutheran’s momentum.

The Sailors kept a strong rush on Cook, with sophomore Ava Mortensen recording three quarterback sacks. But they couldn’t stifle her and the Lancers (23-2) all game.

Newport Harbor’s Ava Mortensen (18) grabs Orange Lutheran quarterback Makena Cook’s flag during Saturday’s Division 1 title game. (James Carbone)

“They definitely did slow us down, but I mean, honestly, I’m happy how the game turned out,” Cook said. “We just love these tight games, it makes it so much more fun and so much more interesting. I was just prepared for whatever the defense threw at me. They could have rushed me with 10 people, and I would have been ready for it.”

After both teams turned it over on downs to start the second half, Cook connected with Laina Yasamura on a short fourth-down touchdown pass. The conversion pass was broken up.

Orange Lutheran senior AJ Hendrix then got a key interception on a pass over the middle with about eight minutes left. Given a short field, Cook connected with Maddie Milne on a four-yard touchdown pass. The conversion pass to Josie Anderson also was good, and the Lancers had a 20-12 lead.

Newport Harbor’s Leah Showalter (11) makes a reception for a touchdown against Orange Lutheran in the Division 1 title game on Saturday night. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor drove for a score, with Helmar connecting with Cooper Dick on a seven-yard strike with 1:22 to play. But with the Sailors forced to go for two — a play taken from the 10-yard line — Helmar couldn’t quite connect with Dick again on the right side.

Orange Lutheran was able to run out the clock after converting a fourth-and-2 from its own 38 on a pass to Milne.

“Makena didn’t really throw any long balls on us,” said Sailors senior Audrey Burns, the other team captain, who flew all over the field on defense. “We kept them short and did the best we could to know their plays and know how to stop them. In the end, it was all because of the extra points. … We played both sides of the ball really well. We did the best we could to prepare for this, and unfortunately it just didn’t end up the way we wanted.”

The Newport Harbor girls’ flag football team celebrates after Skylie Cid (33) scores a touchdown during Saturday’s game. (James Carbone)

The Sailors lost two of their first three games this season, but ended up very close to the Division 1 title. Along the way, they had another undefeated Sunset League campaign and beat emerging rival Huntington Beach four times.

“I’m just grateful for the season that we had,” Helmar said. “I’m just so proud of everyone and how we battled back from those two losses in the beginning. I can’t ask for a better team or a better coach, and I’m just really happy to be part of this program for the last four years. I have no negatives. Just really happy, win or lose, I’m so proud to even be here and make history.”