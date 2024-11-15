Newport Harbor boys’ water polo meets rival JSerra for Open Division crown

The fourth quarter has been winning time for the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team this season. Not only are the Sailors (30-0) undefeated, but each of their wins have been by at least five goals.

One more win will help Newport Harbor achieve its ultimate goal, the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. The team standing in the way is no surprise.

The top-seeded Sailors will face No. 2-seeded JSerra (26-3) for the crown on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. at Mt. Antonio College.

It’s the third straight year of this matchup in the Open Division final, with Newport Harbor winning in 2022 and JSerra capturing the title last year as part of an undefeated season.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Sailors coach Ross Sinclair said. “Obviously, we’ve played them twice, and I think this will be the game where everyone’s at full strength. I expect both teams to put in that intensity and focus. Regardless of previous outcomes, it’s going to be a tough game.”

Connor Ohl (14), shown competing against JSerra in last year’s Open Division title match, is a dynamic player for Newport Harbor. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor beat JSerra 14-6 on Sept. 14 in the final of the South Coast Tournament, and 16-7 on Oct. 19 in the final of the North vs. South Challenge.

The Sailors have shown the offensive firepower and defensive mettle. They have scored double-digit goals in every match but one this season, while holding their opponents to single-digit goals every time.

The junior class is extremely strong, with attackers Kai Kaneko and Connor Ohl and center Geoff Slutzky among the Sailors’ top goal-scorers and left-hander Mason Netzer racking up the assists. Meanwhile, a pair of seniors help lead the defensive charge, in goalkeeper Luke Harris and center defender Lucca Van Der Woude.

Newport Harbor already beat one rival to make its sixth straight CIF final, topping Corona del Mar 14-6 in the semifinals. JSerra, meanwhile, got nine total goals from seniors Colt Bradley and Beck Early and junior Connor Colman in a 13-12 semifinal triumph over No. 3 Oaks Christian.

“Last year, I think we deserved it but it didn’t go in our favor,” Netzer said. “This year, I think we’ve got a really good chance. We’ve been working in every practice, pushing, just getting better every day. I really think that this is our shot this year.”

Due to a new group play format, there’s a full week between the semifinals and title match this year.

“It’s different,” Sinclair said. “There’s a lot more time to work on ourselves, and work on some things in preparation for the game. It’s been a good week. The guys have been focused. I think each day we get closer to the game, they’re getting that much more excited to go out there and play. To have the opportunity to play in a championship game is something that’s really special.”