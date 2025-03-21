Tour rookie Brendan Jones leads after first round at Hoag Classic

Brendan Jones of Austrailia chips onto the 18th hole green during the Hoag Classic on Friday.

Brendan Jones turned 50 just earlier this month, qualifying him to play in PGA Tour Champions golf events.

The Australian got his tour card by qualifying through Q-School last December. He had played in just one PGA Tour event since 2013.

But when Jones experienced the kikuyu grass fairways at Newport Beach Country Club that reminded him of his native Australia, his eyes lit up.

“When I saw this place the first day, I was just licking my chops,” he said.

Brendan Jones of Austrailia lines up a putt with his caddie on the 18th hole green during the Hoag Classic on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It showed Friday in the first round of the Hoag Classic. Jones fired a seven-under-par round of 64, taking the lead by a stroke after the first day of the three-day event.

Sweden native Freddie Jacobson and Michael Allen of Arizona are tied for second at six-under-par. Three golfers, including two-time Hoag Classic champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Ernie Els, sit two shots back at five-under par.

Jones’ round in ideal sunny conditions included an eagle on the par-five No. 3. Despite finding the right rough off the tee, he made about a 30-foot putt.

Crowd favorite Fred Couples hit a tee shot on the eighth hole during the Hoag Classic golf tournament on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He immediately bogeyed the next hole, No. 4, but that was the only misstep in a round that included six birdies, including five on the first six holes he played on the back nine. Jones said his length off the tee is an obvious strength, but it’s important to be tactical with greens that are firming up.

“Even though I’m a little bit of a novice out here, I’ve had 25 years of experience around the world,” he said. “It’s not unusual [to play well], but it’s unusual to be on the top of the leaderboard with the names that are right behind me. That’s something that I’ve got to get used to.”

Jacobson is also 50 and a tour rookie. His round included no bogeys and he also started quick on the back nine, earning birdies on four of his first six holes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain hits out of a greenside bunker at the 17th hole during the Hoag Classic golf tournament on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s certainly nice to get into a bit of a rhythm,” he said. “I haven’t played for a month, so if you can get off to a decent start, that’s nice. It’s been a little up and down, but as long as you have some ups in there, you know, get a little momentum going.”

Newport Beach resident Fred Couples, a two-time Hoag Classic champion, is also in the hunt. Couples is one of eight golfers who carded a four-under-par round, three shots back of the lead.

Like Jones, Couples also made eagle on No. 3, as about a 50-foot putt hit the hole and went in.

Crowd members walk along with their favorite Champions Tour golfers on a sunny day one of the Hoag Classic golf tournament on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Couples said he’s been fighting sickness since going to the desert to practice. He felt he drove the ball well Friday, and putted fine, just didn’t hit them hard enough to leave them short.

He said his Friday evening plans included watching his stepson Hunter Hannemann play for the Corona del Mar High boys’ volleyball team at Los Alamitos, then get plenty of sleep.

“I stayed in bed for four days, and I’ve been up here since Tuesday and I don’t really feel a whole lot better,” said Couples, one of seven World Golf Hall of Fame members competing in this year’s Hoag Classic. “Hopefully, it goes away soon.”

Y.E. Yang chips onto the 15th hole during the Hoag Classic golf tournament on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Defending champion Padraig Harrington is tied for 24th after carding a two-under-par 69.

Tee times for Saturday’s second round of the Hoag Classic start at 10:35 a.m. Leaders Jones, Jacobson and Allen are the final group to tee off from hole No. 1 at 12:35 p.m.

Saturday’s events also include a celebrity challenge foursome event on the 10th tee at 3:30 p.m. The Hoag Classic sunset celebration concert featuring LoCash starts at 6:30 p.m. at VEA Newport Beach.