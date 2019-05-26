High School Male Athlete of the Week: Cameron Chapman contributed to colossal run for Costa Mesa baseball

“Pretty much, nobody could score on him,” Chavez said. “Even when he got guys on, he was able to overcome. It didn’t bother him one bit. He would come back with a hard groundball or a strikeout to get himself out of it. It seemed the further along we went, the more focused he became. He was just a bulldog up on the mound. He was just tough. Honestly, on the mound, he wanted the ball in big games. He took the baseball and he thrived with it, and we were the benefactors of it.”