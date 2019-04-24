High School Roundup: Ocean View baseball secures outright Golden West League title

Blake Butcher was three for four with three RBIs for CdM (17-8-1, 4-4 in league), which moved into outright second place in the Wave League, a game ahead of rival Newport Harbor (16-9, 3-5) and Laguna Beach (16-12, 3-5). Nolan Dunn was two for two with a walk and run scored, and Reece Berger had two hits.