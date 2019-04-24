High School Roundup: Ocean View baseball secures outright Golden West League title

Shane Hoodman tripled in the ninth inning and scored on Sean Okawa's single as the Ocean View High baseball team beat Segerstrom 5-4 in extra innings on the road Tuesday, clinching the outright Golden West League title.
Okawa and Caleb Hohman were both two for four for Ocean View (20-11, 14-0 in league). Sheldon Knowls had a hit and two runs batted in.
Segerstrom is 11-3 in the league.
The two rivals conclude the regular season with a game at Ocean View on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Corona del Mar 6, Laguna Beach 0: Tommy Wilcox threw five shutout innings for the visiting Sea Kings in Tuesday's Wave League game.
Blake Butcher was three for four with three RBIs for CdM (17-8-1, 4-4 in league), which moved into outright second place in the Wave League, a game ahead of rival Newport Harbor (16-9, 3-5) and Laguna Beach (16-12, 3-5). Nolan Dunn was two for two with a walk and run scored, and Reece Berger had two hits.
The Sea Kings can clinch a CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff berth by beating Laguna Beach again Thursday at home in the league finale.
Estancia 24, Saddleback 0: The Eagles stayed tied for first place in the Orange Coast League after Tuesday's rout on the road.
With one game left, Estancia (14-11, 9-5 in league) is tied for first with Santa Ana. Costa Mesa, Orange and Calvary Chapel are all one game back.
Santa Ana plays at Orange on Wednesday, while Costa Mesa plays Calvary Chapel at TeWinkle Park.
Estancia can clinch at least a share of the league title with another win over Saddleback in the league finale Wednesday at home at 3:15 p.m.
Costa Mesa 6, Calvary Chapel 5: Cameron Chapman was two for four with a run scored and RBI for the Mustangs in Tuesday's Orange Coast League game at home.
Benny Rodriguez added a two-run double for Costa Mesa (10-11, 8-6 in league), which is in a three-way tie for second place in the league with Orange and Calvary Chapel.
The Mustangs close out league with another game against Calvary Chapel at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at TeWinkle Park.
BOYS' TENNIS
Surf League finals: Corona del Mar's Kyle Pham won the league singles title Tuesday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
Pham defeated Jack Casey of Los Alamitos in the final, winning the first set 6-3 before Casey retired. Pham also beat Ryan Trinh of Fountain Valley 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In doubles, Huntington Beach's Sebastian Vethan and Daniel Izmirian outlasted Vivek Savsani and Ninh Nguyen of Fountain Valley 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 in the final. Izmirian and Vethan beat a team from Los Alamitos 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 in a semifinal, while Savsani and Nguyen beat Matt Lobel and Tyler Hollander 7-5, 7-5 in the other semifinal.
Pham, plus the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley doubles teams, all qualify for the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament, which begins May 16.
Wave League finals: Jason You of Edison won the league singles title, defeating Laguna Beach's Mason Lebby 6-2, 6-2 in the final Tuesday at home.
You blanked Ethan Nguyen of Marina 6-0, 6-0 in a semifinal, while Lebby got past Alex Nguyen of Edison 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.
Newport Harbor's Josh Watkins and Prescott Cook won the doubles title, beating Ryan Lum and Logan Sherouse of Edison 6-1, 6-1 in the final.
You, Lebby and both doubles teams all qualify for the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament, which starts May 16.
SOFTBALL
Fountain Valley 10, Newport Harbor 3: CJ Garcia struck out 13 and allowed just two hits to lead the host Barons in a Wave League game on Tuesday.
Fountain Valley (10-15-1, 6-3 in league) handed the Sailors their only league loss. Newport Harbor (17-8, 8-1) was the outright league champion.
Taylor Staffa, Brooke Pace, Lauren Doan, Samara Ortega and Garcia each had two hits for the Barons.
Leah Freeman had a hit and a run batted in for the Sailors.
Laguna Beach 7, Corona del Mar 6: The Breakers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge the visiting Sea Kings in a Wave League game on Tuesday at Thurston Middle School.
Makena Tomlinson had three hits for CdM (13-13, 3-6 in league). Sydney Walls, Amerys Barshtak and Tomlinson each had a double.
Laguna Beach moved its record to 7-13 overall and 1-8 in the league.
Edison 1, Huntington Beach 0: Nancy Clyne scored on a bases-loaded walk by Alyssa Reynolds in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host Chargers denied the Oilers a share of the Surf League crown.
Jenna Bloom allowed just two hits and struck out five for Edison (15-10, 4-5 in league). Isabella Espinoza, Serena Starks, Reynolds and Clyne each had one hit for the Chargers.
Huntington Beach dropped to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the league.
Los Alamitos (18-8, 5-4) and Marina (16-8, 5-4) shared the league title, with the Griffins defeating the host Vikings 6-3 on Tuesday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Edison 3, Marina 0: The host Chargers earned a share of the Wave League championship with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 sweep in their regular-season finale.
Edison (17-12, 5-1 in league) will share the league crown with Los Alamitos (21-9, 5-1).
Marina dropped to 10-17 overall and 0-6 in the league.
Los Alamitos 3, Fountain Valley 0: The visiting Griffins swept the Barons 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 to claim a share of the Wave League title.
Fountain Valley dropped to 11-14 overall and 2-4 in the league.
Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: Andrew Pham had 34 assists, five kills and four blocks to lead the visiting Mustangs to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 win on Tuesday in Orange Coast League play.
Ethan Elliott had 15 kills and seven blocks, and Jonathan Barton added eight kills for the Mustangs.
Costa Mesa (9-16, 4-6 in league) finished in fourth place.
BOYS' GOLF
Huntington Beach 199, Newport Harbor 201: The Sailors' Campbell Norris was medalist with an even-par 36 in Tuesday's Surf League match at SeaCliff Country Club.
Sam Thayer (39), Ethan Barnes (41), Daniel Woods (42) and John Jerold (43) also scored for Newport Harbor (4-5, 1-3 in league).
Huntington Beach improved to 10-6 overall and 2-2 in the league.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner