Orange Coast College three-peats in 54th Newport Regatta

Orange Coast College men’s crew won the Newport Regatta for the third year in a row on Sunday.
The Pirates topped UC Santa Barbara 25-22 to take home the P.A. Palmer Cup in the 54th annual regatta.
It came down to the final race, with OCC surpassing early pace-setter UCLA for the lead in the Varsity 8 race and holding on for the victory. The Pirates led by a single point heading into the event, winning it with a time of five minutes 54.1 seconds, besting the Gauchos for the James C. Jorgensen Cup. UCSB finished as the runner-up in 5:56.32.
OCC won four of the six events contested in the regatta, including three in a row.
In the second race of the day, the Pirates cruised to a winning time of 6:23.84 to win the Second Novice 8 event and the Norman E. Watson Cup.
The Pirates then captured the Larry M. Moore Cup for the eighth consecutive year, completing the open-water Novice 8 race in 6:14.50.
OCC added another victory in the Second Varsity 8 event. The Pirates (6:01.44) beat UCSB (6:15.16) by a 14-second margin to claim the Robert B. Moore Cup.
The Pirates will compete in the Crew Classic in San Diego’s Mission Bay on April 6.
