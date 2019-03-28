Orange Coast College three-peats in 54th Newport Regatta

It came down to the final race, with OCC surpassing early pace-setter UCLA for the lead in the Varsity 8 race and holding on for the victory. The Pirates led by a single point heading into the event, winning it with a time of five minutes 54.1 seconds, besting the Gauchos for the James C. Jorgensen Cup. UCSB finished as the runner-up in 5:56.32.