Costa Mesa's Nico Dasca earns Orange Coast League boys' basketball MVP

Costa Mesa High senior guard Nico Dasca earned the Orange Coast League boys’ basketball MVP award after helping the Mustangs claim their first league title since the 2005-06 season and third in program history.
Dasca is joined by Costa Mesa senior guards Osman Hefner and Tre Villalpando on the first team, while Estancia junior forward Jake Covey also made the first team.
Dasca, bound for Vanguard University, averaged an area-best 25 points to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for Costa Mesa (15-12, 9-1 in league). Dasca is a three-time first-team selection.
The Mustangs lost 55-43 to Ridgecrest Burroughs in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.
Hefner, a three-time first-team pick, averaged 22.1 points per game, while Villalpando was third on the team in scoring at 9.5 per contest.
Covey helped Estancia (15-14, 6-4) finish third in the league, behind second-place Santa Ana. The Eagles lost 63-48 at Century in the first round of the Division 4A playoffs.
Costa Mesa senior forwards George Williamson and Ethan Elliott, as well as Estancia senior guard Mason Richards, all earned second-team accolades.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.