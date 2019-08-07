Los Amigos’ Alfonso Montano named Garden Grove League MVP for boys’ soccer

Alfonso Montano, a senior midfielder for Los Amigos High, earned the Garden Grove League MVP award for boys’ soccer in the 2018-19 season.

Montano had 12 goals and six assists, leading the Lobos to a share of the league championship. Los Amigos (14-4-1, 8-2 in league) finished in a three-way tie for first place with Loara (12-6-2, 8-2) and Santiago (19-5-2, 8-2).

The Lobos also possessed the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in junior forward Francisco Lopez. He scored 26 goals and added eight assists.

Los Amigos received three first-team nominations, which went to midfielder Samuel Gaspar, sweeper Brandon Alfaro and right back Allen Ocampo.

Gaspar, a senior, had one goal and five assists. Alfaro, a junior, had three goals and seven assists. Ocampo, a junior, wound up with two assists.

Senior goalkeeper Daniel Roman and senior midfielder Xavier Valencia earned second-team selections.

Los Amigos lost in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs to El Monte 3-2.

Santiago senior Ricardo Briseno was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Loara junior Eduardo Rivera was named the Goalkeeper of the Year.

