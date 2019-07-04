Ocean View’s Helen Reynolds shares Golden West League girls’ basketball MVP award

Ocean View High center Helen Reynolds earned co-Golden West League MVP honors in girls’ basketball this season, sharing the award with Segerstrom guard Tatianna Zazuetta.
In spite of the Seahawks (12-16, 3-7 in league) finishing in fifth place in the league, Reynolds’ contributions did not go unnoticed. She carried the load for Ocean View, putting up gaudy numbers as a scorer and rebounder.
On Jan. 18, Reynolds went off for a career-high 43 points to go with 18 rebounds in a 65-43 league win at Western.
Reynolds doubled down on the all-league accolades for her senior year, as she was also named the Golden West League MVP for girls’ volleyball in the fall.
Zazuetta, a dynamic playmaker off the dribble, led Segerstrom to an undefeated run through the league. Segerstrom went 19-7 overall and 10-0 in league play.
Sophomore shooting guard Bella Caiazzo received second-team recognition for the Seahawks.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.