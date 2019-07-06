Daily Pilot Boys' Soccer Dream Team: Wyatt Burris was a workhorse for Edison

The Chargers did not possess the offensive firepower to put games away, which made them battle-tested as they entered the latter half of the schedule. Edison had become accustomed to playing in tight games, and the team displayed the clutch gene in big matches. After a 4-0 loss to Santa Ana in the Hawks Invitational, which marked Edison’s only loss by more than one goal on the season, the Chargers went 10-3-1 the rest of the way. Edison went 16-7-5 overall and 4-1-1 in the Surf League, winning its third consecutive league title. The Chargers also returned to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals for the first time since the 2014-15 season. “They sort of came together and were able to do a little more than maybe what was expected based on sort of a commitment and a togetherness,” Breneman said. “I was reflecting on [the season] recently, actually, because we had a banquet for athletics, and I hadn’t thought about the season in a while. It was special. It was fun to be around lots of big wins that I’ll never forget.”