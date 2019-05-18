High School Female Athlete of the Week: Huntington Beach's Jadelyn Allchin amazed at all levels

“We were really excited before the six-games-in-a-row day because we knew that we had everything in us to win all those games,” Allchin said of the road to the PGF national title game. “The last games, [against the] Corona Angels, biggest rival for us for years, we’d have to double dip them in order to get to the next day. We did that, and we were all just really excited. We knew that we could do it.”