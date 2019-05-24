DAILY PILOT

Huntington Beach's Josh Hahn earns Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year award

By Daily Pilot staff
May 23, 2019 | 9:20 PM
Huntington Beach's Josh Hahn, shown pitching against La Mirada on March 26, is the Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach High senior Josh Hahn has been named the Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year.

Hahn was a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder this year for the Oilers. He hit .376 with nine home runs and 33 runs batted in, and went 5-1 with a 0.72 earned-run average on the mound.

Hahn earned Surf League MVP honors after he was the Sunset League MVP last season. He helped Huntington Beach (25-7) win the league title and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

Hahn, now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, has signed with UCLA.

