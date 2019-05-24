Huntington Beach's Josh Hahn earns Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year award

Huntington Beach High senior Josh Hahn has been named the Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year.
Hahn was a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder this year for the Oilers. He hit .376 with nine home runs and 33 runs batted in, and went 5-1 with a 0.72 earned-run average on the mound.
Hahn earned Surf League MVP honors after he was the Sunset League MVP last season. He helped Huntington Beach (25-7) win the league title and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.
Hahn, now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, has signed with UCLA.
