Ocean View beats Saddleback in Premier Flight championship

Ocean View High senior Helen Reynolds has found herself in the spotlight on many an occasion as of late.
During the girls’ volleyball season, Reynolds took home Golden West League MVP honors as a middle blocker.
She also finished as the third runner-up in the Miss Fountain Valley pageant. As one of the city’s princesses, she was asked to make an appearance at the 27th Annual Christmas in the Gazebo at Fountain Valley’s Heritage Park on Saturday morning.
Then she headed over to her high school, where she again was the star attraction.
Reynolds matched her career high with 31 points in leading the host Seahawks to a 43-40 win over Saddleback in the Premier Flight championship game of the Hawk Holiday Classic.
The senior center added 13 rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots and two assists.
Reynolds said that Seahawks coach Kim Morris issued a challenge to her. Reynolds said she was told that she would have to score more than 20 points per game in order for her team to win.
That challenge was accepted in the tournament, with Reynolds producing point totals of 22, 29, 29 and 31 over the four games. She was named the Premier Flight MVP.
But after the game, Reynolds’ focus was on what the team had accomplished. The Seahawks improved to 5-4 overall, and they are above .500 for the first time this year.
Ocean View began the season with a 44-28 loss at Saddleback (4-6).
“We were excited to play against them again because we knew that it would be like a second chance,” Reynolds said of facing the Roadrunners. “That wasn’t us, and [it is] not like we needed to prove anything to them, but it’s just like proving to ourselves that we can do better and we can actually execute our game.”
Senior guards Michaela Fernando and Evelyn Rodriguez were named to the all-tournament team, too.
“We don’t win that game if Evelyn is not playing defense on [Karime Lopez],” Morris said. “She had 16 points against us last time, so we needed to make sure she didn’t do that, plus, she gets offensive boards.
“If Evelyn can just keep her out of the picture, then we have a better chance of doing whatever else we’re trying to do.”
In addition to her defense, Rodriguez added six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore point guard Eva Hernandez had four points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Sophomore shooting guard Bella Caiazzo made her mark outside of scoring, providing 11 rebounds and four assists.
“Shooting isn’t all that you can do,” Caiazzo said. “When someone takes a shot, it’s your job to get it back so that you can have another 30 seconds and just give your team more opportunities to score.”
On a rather quiet team with few returning rotation players at the varsity level, Reynolds said that it is a plus to have someone like Caiazzo on the court with her to communicate the defensive sets.
“Bella and Kasey [Torres], I know that they’re going to be there and they’re going to be able to talk through defense with me and be able to call out plays,” Reynolds said. “Just kind of make sure everyone is aware of what is happening on the court so that I’m not losing my voice every game.”
Ocean View will compete in the Lady Spartans Winter Shootout at Villa Park High next week. The Seahawks will open up against the host Spartans (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hawk Holiday Classic
Ocean View 43, Saddleback 40
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Saddleback 10 – 9 – 13 – 8 — 40
Ocean View 14 – 11 – 8 – 10 — 43
S – Ka. Lopez 12, Ke. Lopez 9, Flores 9, Ruiz 4, Quero 3, Tarrosa 2, Palomino 1.
3-pt. goals – Ka. Lopez 2, Quero 1, Ke. Lopez 1.
Fouled out – None.
Technicals – None.
OV – Reynolds 31, Fernando 4, Hernandez 4, Torres 2, Caiazzo 2.
3-pt. goals – None.
Fouled out – None.
Technicals – None.