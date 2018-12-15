High School Roundup: Corona del Mar suffers first loss in boys' soccer

Corona del Mar High’s undefeated start to the boys’ soccer season ended on Friday night.
Jett Bonner and Matt Katz each scored for the Sea Kings, who suffered their first setback, losing 3-2 in a nonleague match at Aliso Niguel.
Sea Kings coach Damien O’Brien said Grant Glessing and Zane Weaver stood out for CdM (6-1).
The Sea Kings play at Mater Dei on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Fountain Valley 2, Segerstrom 0: Sebastian Rus scored both goals in the Barons’ nonleague road match Friday.
Rus has five goals in four matches for Fountain Valley (4-1), ranked No. 8 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. The Barons host Orange Lutheran on Monday at 3 p.m.
Costa Mesa 1, Calvary Chapel 0: Minh Nguyen’s goal led to the host Mustangs’ first Orange Coast League win on Friday.
Marco Castrejon had the assist for Costa Mesa (4-4-1, 1-1-0 in league), which opens play in the Winter Classic against Dana Hills at Marina High on Dec. 26 at noon.
Saddleback 3, Estancia 2: The visiting Eagles couldn’t hold onto a two-goal lead in an Orange Coast League opener Friday.
Marcos Arreola scored twice giving him eight goals in seven matches.
The Eagles, who are 3-4-1 overall, face Ocean View at home on Monday at 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach 1, Tesoro 1: John Ford recorded the Breakers’ goal in Friday’s nonleague road contest.
Laguna Beach (2-1-2) travels to Trabuco Hills for a match on Monday at 6 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corona del Mar 48, Edison 43: Playing without standout John Humphreys, Adam Garza, Jack Stone and Matt Olson each had 11 points for the Sea Kings in the semifinals of Gary Raya SoCal Elite Tournament at El Dorado High on Friday.
The game featured two Surf League teams, and the Sea Kings (7-3) advanced to play Tesoro in Saturday’s championship game at Woodbridge High at 6 p.m. The Titans, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 2A, moved on with a 55-54 win over JSerra, No. 15 in Division 1, in the semifinals at Northwood High on Friday.
Connor Collins had 16 points for Edison (8-5), which will play JSerra in the third-place game at Woodbridge at 4:30 p.m. Aiden Garnett added 10 points.
Sea Kings coach Ryan Schachter said Humphreys, a 6-foot-5 junior, was out of town visiting the University of Notre Dame to watch the football team practice. Humphreys, a wide receiver, has an offer from the Fighting Irish.
“He had to go,” Schachter said. “That’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”
Newport Harbor 79, Sage Hill 44: Sam Barela finished with 25 points and 10 assists, and made six of seven three-pointers for the Sailors in Friday’s nonleague game at home.
Dayne Chalmers contributed 14 points for Newport Harbor (11-1), which shares the No. 16 spot in CIF Southern Section Division 2AA. Robbie Spooner added 10 points.
The Sailors host Fountain Valley in a Sunset Conference crossover game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Sage Hill, No. 2 in Division 5AA, dropped to 6-6.
Costa Mesa 94, Calvary Chapel 65: Osman Hefner scored 40 points Friday, helping the host Mustangs start 2-0 in the Orange Coast League.
Tre Villalpando had 22 points for Costa Mesa (6-5), while Gio Quero had 15.
Estancia 58, Saddleback 51: Jake Covey had 17 points for the host Eagles in Friday’s Orange Coast League game.
Brandon Pearson and Jaycen Cash added 10 points apiece for Estancia (8-6, 1-1 in league).
Villa Park 74, Marina 72 (OT): Jakob Alamudun led the Vikings with 30 points in the Charlie Wilkins Memorial Tournament consolation final at Westminster High on Friday.
Jack Webster had 16 points for Marina (7-8), which plays at West Covina South Hills on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Fairmont Prep 71, Pacifica Christian Orange County 69: The Tritons lost their San Joaquin League home opener on Friday.
Pacifica Christian Orange County, which is 8-5 overall and ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 4AA, competes in The 8 Tournament in Hillsboro, Ore., starting on Thursday against Oregon’s Sandy.
Valencia 57, Ocean View 44: The Seahawks dropped to 6-6 overall after Friday’s game at the Loara Tournament.
Brethren Christian 57, Acaciawood 47: The visiting Warriors improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the Express League on Friday.
GIRLS' WATER POLO
Laguna Beach 10, Santa Barbara San Marcos 7: Morgan Van Alphen had three goals and two assists for the Breakers in Friday's nonleague match at Santa Margarita High.
Tea Poljak added two goals, two assists and three steals for the Breakers (4-0), who rallied from a 5-3 halftime deficit.
Nicole Struss also scored twice for Laguna Beach, the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. San Marcos, the defending Division 1 champion, is ranked No. 6.
The Breakers play No. 2 Orange Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Newport Harbor High.
Foothill 7, Corona del Mar 6: Sophie Wallace and Carter Britt each scored two goals for the Sea Kings in Friday's nonleague home match.
Layne Anzaldo and Grace Myers added one goal each for CdM (4-1), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Foothill is ranked No. 3.
CdM returns to action at the Holiday Cup tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Brethren Christian 42, Pacifica Christian Orange County 41 (OT): The Warriors improved to 2-7 after winning Friday's nonleague road game.
Hailey MacKay scored 21 points for Pacifica Christian (7-2), and Anna Eddy added 11 points.
