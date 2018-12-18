High School Roundup: Fountain Valley boys' soccer records second straight shutout

Andrew Nguyen scored two goals, and the Fountain Valley High boys’ soccer team earned its second straight shutout with a 5-0 win at home against Orange Lutheran on Monday.
Goalkeepers David Barber and Dylan Sprangel combined on the shutout. Callan Mann anchored the back line for the Barons (5-1).
Fountain Valley travels to Newport Harbor on Wednesday for a Sunset Conference crossover match at 5 p.m.
Laguna Beach 0, Trabuco Hills 0: The Breakers are 2-1-3 after Monday’s nonleague match.
Laguna Beach plays a Sunset Crossover match at Edison on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Marina 75, Los Alamitos 57: The Vikings improved to 9-8 after Monday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at home.
Marina hosts Newport Harbor on Friday at 7 p.m.
Adelanto 76, Costa Mesa 63: Osman Henfer had 24 points for the Mustangs in a nonleague road game Monday.
Tre Villalpando contributed 18 points for Costa Mesa (6-6), which plays at El Dorado on Friday at 6:30 p.m. George Williamson added nine points.
