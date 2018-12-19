High School Roundup: Edison girls’ basketball beats Newport Harbor

Junior power forward Madison Copeland had a game-high 14 points to lead the Edison High girls’ basketball team to a 43-30 win at Newport Harbor in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
Junior small forward Lainey Johnson added eight points with two three-pointers, and freshman shooting guard Gwen Ontiveros also made two threes.
Eight of the Chargers’ 12 active players scored at least one point.
Chargers coach Sara Brown said that senior point guard Irene Ontiveros missed the game with a sprained ankle.
Edison improved to 6-5 overall, while Newport Harbor dropped to 8-7 on the season.
Reese Vickers had 10 points, seven steals and five assists to lead the Sailors. Emma Fults added four points and 13 rebounds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Estancia 69, Norwalk Glenn 41: Jake Covey finished with 22 points in the Eagles’ nonleague game at home on Tuesday.
Brandon Pearson, Arthur Bishop and Cameron Khourey had eight points apiece for Estancia (9-6).
The Eagles host Laguna Hills on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Calvary Chapel Downey 3: The Tritons are 3-4-2 after Tuesday’s nonleague match at Apollo Park in Downey.
Pacifica Christian plays at Avalon in an Academy League contest on Jan. 9.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball