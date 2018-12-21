DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Tatiana Bruening leads CdM girls’ basketball to win in Battle of the Bay

By Daily Pilot staff
Dec 20, 2018 | 8:45 PM
High School Roundup: Tatiana Bruening leads CdM girls’ basketball to win in Battle of the Bay
Corona del Mar High's Tatiana Bruening, shown on the left at Beckman on Jan. 26, helped the Sea Kings beat Newport Harbor 60-47 on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior center Tatiana Bruening finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Corona del Mar High girls’ basketball team to a 60-47 win over visiting Newport Harbor on Thursday night in the Battle of the Bay.

Alara Ersu added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Sea Kings (10-7). Sophie Beador had seven points, Makena Tomlinson added six points, and Samantha Uehara and Tori Gyselaar each chipped in with five points.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor was led by Willa Rath, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Reese Vickers also had 14 points and three assists for the Sailors (8-9).

Long Beach St. Anthony 45, Huntington Beach 30: Meghan McIntyre had a team-high 15 points for the Oilers in Thursday’s game in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

Advertisement

Andie Payne added six points and 14 rebounds for Huntington Beach (7-3).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 72, Sandy (Ore.) 59: Judah Brown finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, helping the Tritons advance to the semifinals of The 8, which is part of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Ore., on Thursday.

Solomon Davis had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Pacifica Christian (9-4), which plays Oregon’s Silverton in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Pacifica Christian’s Houston Mallette added 16 points and Riyaan Jiwani 12.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Fall: football, girls’ golf

Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer

Spring: baseball, boys’ golf

::

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis

Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo

Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse

::

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey

Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling

Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball

Advertisement
Advertisement