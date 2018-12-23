High School Roundup: Newport Harbor’s Austin Osumi places second in Ed Springs Tournament

Newport Harbor High senior wrestler Austin Osumi placed second at 195 pounds in the Ed Springs Tournament on Saturday at Brea Olinda High.
Osumi entered the week ranked 40th for 195-pounders in the state.
A total of five wrestlers competed on the second day of the tournament for Newport Harbor, which placed 10th as a team.
Miguel Licona took fourth at 182 pounds. The other Sailors to compete were JJ Perez (fifth, 220), Santino Panasitti (seventh, 138) and Luis Torrez (eighth, 182) .
Fountain Valley, the third-ranked wrestling team in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, tied with Covina Northview for ninth in the Zinkin Classic at Clovis Buchanan High on Saturday.
Sophomore Max Wilner placed third at 160 pounds. Sophomore Luis Ramirez (145) and freshman Sean Solis (106) placed fifth in their respective weight classes.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Huntington Beach 58, Sacramento Bradshaw Christian 43: Meghan McIntyre had 17 points, and Daniella Benabou added 16 points and nine blocked shots for the Oilers (8-4), who won their final game of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona on Saturday.
Andie Payne, who was named to the all-tournament team, had seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
Alyssa Real and Bella Serrano each added eight points.
Huntington Beach will compete in the Garden Grove Classic next week.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corona del Mar 78, El Toro 60: Junior forward John Humphreys had a game-high 19 points to lead the Sea Kings to a win in the Orange County North-South Challenge on Saturday afternoon at Tesoro High.
Junior guard Jack Stone had 14 points, and senior shooting guard Jake Hamilton added 13 points. Stone and Hamilton each made a trio of three-pointers in the contest.
CdM improved its overall record to 9-5.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball