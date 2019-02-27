High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian O.C. boys' basketball rallies for wild CIF SoCal Regional Division III win

Sophomore Houston Mallette ties it up with no time on the clock to send the game to OT vs Bakersfield Christian. Your Tritons go on to win 69-68 to advance to the 2nd Round of the CIF State Tournament! @thedailypilot @ocvarsity @newportbeachindy @cifstate @cifss @scprepinsiderss pic.twitter.com/ZgaB43WYrM