High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian O.C. boys' basketball rallies for wild CIF SoCal Regional Division III win

Junior forward Judah Brown hit two free throws with two seconds left in overtime as the No. 5-seeded Pacifica Christian Orange County boys' basketball team edged No. 12 Bakersfield Christian 69-68 in the first round of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division III playoffs Tuesday night at home.
Brown had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore point guard Houston Mallette scored 19 points.
Mallette banked in a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to send the game to overtime for Pacifica Christian (24-8).
Solomon Davis had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Timmy Bahadoor scored nine for the Tritons.
Pacifica Christian will play at rival and No. 4-seeded Fairmont Prep on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. Fairmont Prep beat Pacifica Christian 52-49 on Saturday for the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title, and twice in San Joaquin League play.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Riverside Ramona 4, Los Amigos 0: The Lobos' season ended after the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV first-round loss Tuesday at Garden Grove High.
Los Amigos, the CIF Southern Section Division 5 champion, finished 21-4-1.
BASEBALL
Edison 11, Glendora 0: Caden Kendle was four for five with two doubles and two runs batted in for the host Chargers in Tuesday's Downey Tournament game.
Caden Aoki had two hits, including a three-run home run, for Edison (5-3). Senior Kevin Hulgren improved to 2-1 after throwing three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Sonora 4, Newport Harbor 2 (eight innings): Clay Liolios was three for three with a double for the Sailors in Tuesday's nonleague game at home.
The Sailors (4-1) play at Fountain Valley on Friday in a Sunset Conference crossover game at 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Beach 8, Valencia 4: Will Potraz had three RBIs for the Breakers in Tuesday's nonleague game on the road.
Charlie Pillsbury had a hit and RBI for Laguna Beach (7-1).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Edison 3, Servite 2: The Chargers got back in the win column on Tuesday night, rallying for a 15-25, 25-23, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13 comeback nonleague victory on the road.
After dropping its last two contests, Edison improves to 6-2 overall this season.
Newport Harbor 3, San Clemente 0: Dayne Chalmers had 14 kills and Jack Higgs added 13 for the Sailors in Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 nonleague win at home.
Newport Harbor, which won the Tesoro Tournament over the weekend, is now 7-0.
Ocean View 3, La Quinta 0: Hunter Miller had 15 assists, 12 digs and eight kills to lead the visiting Seahawks to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 nonleague win on Tuesday.
Jackson Petrovich added 10 kills and 14 digs, Kermel Anwell had 15 digs, and Andrew Hovis chipped in with 12 assists.
Devon Vu and Miller each had 1½ blocks for the Seahawks (3-1).
Costa Mesa 3, Loara 0: Andrew Pham had 31 assists and eight digs, as the host Mustangs earned a 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 11-25, 15-11 victory in Tuesday’s nonleague match.
Osman Hefner added eight kills and seven digs for Costa Mesa (2-3). Eli Elliott contributed six kills and five blocks.
Estancia 3, Magnolia 0: The Eagles defeated the visiting Sentinels 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 in a nonleague match on Tuesday for their second consecutive win.
Estancia is now 2-10.
SOFTBALL
Newport Harbor 11, Saddleback Valley Christian 0: Dru Stinson and Lindsey Blanchfield each had two hits and two runs batted in for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
McKayla Cotton threw three innings and struck out five.
BOYS' TENNIS
Costa Mesa 18, Century 0: Ethan Votran and Nathan Trieu each swept three sets, not dropping a game for the Mustangs in Tuesday's nonleague match on the road.
Costa Mesa is 2-1.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 94, La Quinta 57: Aidan Blair won the 100-yard and 500 freestyle events for the Mustangs in Tuesday's nonleague meet at home.
Blair touched in 47.61 seconds for the 100 free, and 4:55.70 for the 500.
Caedmon Fisher was another double winner in the 200 individual medley (2:15.22) and 100 backstroke (1:02.40).
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 81, La Quinta 79: Hanna Jackson won the 50-yard and 100 free for the Mustangs in Tuesday's nonleague meet at home.
Jackson touched in 28.71 seconds in the 50 and 1:02.51 in the 100.
Costa Mesa's Sophie Blair (6:04.60), Hannah Reese (6:13.20) and Carley Simmons (6:24.50) swept the top three spots in the 500 freestyle.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Edison 13, Laguna Hills 6: Gwen Ontiveros scored four goals for the Chargers in Tuesday's nonleague match on the road.
Blakely Malpass and Ali Bryant each scored three goals for Edison.
BOYS’ GOLF
Fountain Valley 195, Lakewood 254: Senior Ethan Nguyen was the medalist, shooting a one-over-par 37 in the host Barons’ season opener at Mile Square Golf Course on Tuesday.
Nicholas Gomez shot a 38.
