High School Roundup: Josh Hahn helps Huntington Beach baseball blank Marina 1-0

Senior left-handed pitcher Josh Hahn threw six scoreless innings as the Huntington Beach High baseball team beat host Marina 1-0 on Friday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.
Hahn has thrown 20 straight scoreless innings to start the season for the Oilers (8-2). Jeremy Wiegman pitched the seventh for the save, and Brett Barrera drove in the winning run in the seventh.
Marina is now 5-4.
Edison 6, Newport Harbor 3: Cade Liefer was two for four with two runs batted in for the host Chargers in Friday's Sunset Conference crossover game.
Ted Burton and Hunter Baclig added two hits each for Edison (8-4).
Newport Harbor dropped to 6-3.
Corona del Mar 4, Fountain Valley 2: Tom Wilcox earned the win for the Sea Kings on Friday in a Sunset Conference crossover game at home.
Luc Stuka homered for CdM (7-1-1), which got a run-scoring single in the sixth from Ryan Zimmerman. Tanner Ivey earned the save.
Fountain Valley is 5-6.
Los Alamitos 4, Laguna Beach 3 (eight innings): Cutter Clawson had a pair of hits for the Breakers in Friday's Sunset Conference crossover game at home.
The Breakers fell to 7-5.
Ocean View 10, Westminster 3: Michael Fernandez and Matt Starr each had two RBIs for the Seahawks in Friday's Golden West League game at home.
Sheldon Knowls had two hits for Ocean View (7-6, 3-0 in league).
SOFTBALL
Dave Kops Tournament of Champions: Marina won both of its games on Friday at Bullhead City Mojave High in Arizona.
The Vikings beat Yucaipa 5-2 and Chandler Hamilton (AZ) 9-7.
Marina (7-2) will take on the reigning CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions in Norco to begin Saturday’s action.
Fountain Valley (5-4-1) won a pair of games in the loser’s bracket. Samara Ortega had a home run and two runs batted in to help the Barons to a 5-4 win over Mohave Valley River Valley (AZ).
The Barons also beat Herriman of Utah 8-5.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Best of the West Invitational: Huntington Beach swept its three matches on Friday to win Pool 8 in tournament at Alliant International University in San Diego.
The Oilers (13-3) defeated Poway 26-24, 25-22, San Diego Cathedral Catholic 25-15, 25-14, and Clovis Buchanan 25-15, 25-19.
