High School Roundup: Huntington Beach softball routs Corona del Mar

Devyn Greer and Reanna Rudd each hit a home run, and the Huntington Beach High softball team won 15-1 at Corona del Mar in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
Malia Cockrell, Grace Uribe and Helena Gonzalez each added two hits for Huntington Beach (5-0).
CdM fell to 8-3 on the season.
Edison 12, Laguna Beach 1: Hailie Benko homered and Emma Mendoza had a pair of doubles for the host Chargers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
Jenna Gorden allowed five hits and struck out four to get the win.
Edison improved to 4-3 overall. Laguna Beach dropped to 3-3.
Marina 9, Newport Harbor 1: Leah Freeman and Alexis Amaro had two hits apiece for the visiting Sailors in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
Marina improved to 9-4 overall, while Newport Harbor dropped to 8-3.
BASEBALL
Marina 2, Chino Hills 1: Troy Kent’s single tied the score in the fifth inning, and Cory Lewis’ single knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth as the Vikings rallied in Tuesday’s nonleague road contest.
Starting pitcher Chase Hennessey (4-1) struck out three in getting the win for Marina (7-5).
Ocean View 7, Garden Grove 2: Sean Muirhead drove in a pair of runs for the visiting Seahawks in Tuesday’s Golden West League game.
Caleb Hohman added two hits and a walk for Ocean View (8-6, 4-0 in league).
BOYS’ GOLF
Edison 194, Trabuco Hills 218: Tiger Tahvildari was the medalist for the Chargers with a one-over-par 37 at SeaCliff Country Club in Tuesday’s nonleague match.
Edison moved its record to 2-1.
Ocean View 207, Santa Ana Valley 211: Nathan Santy was the medalist for the Seahawks with a five-over-par 36 at Mile Square Regional Park’s David L. Baker Golf Course in a nonleague match Tuesday.
Reilly Kells also shot 38 for Ocean View (5-2).
Newport Harbor 200, Aliso Niguel 205: Campbell Norris shot a one-under-par 36 to earn the medalist honor for the Sailors in Monday’s nonleague match on the Los Lagos Golf Course at Costa Mesa Country Club.
Newport Harbor improved to 2-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Segerstrom 3, Sage Hill 0: The visiting Lightning were up late in all three sets, but the Jaguars won Tuesday’s nonleague match 26-24, 25-23, 26-24.
Jackson Bryant had seven kills and Connor Martin added six kills for Sage Hill (1-2).
