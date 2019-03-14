High School Roundup: Newport Harbor’s Aidan Elbettar hurls U.S.-leading discus throw

Newport Harbor High junior Aidan Elbettar unleashed a discus throw of 197 feet, four inches to jump to the top of the national leaderboard in the boys’ track and field event on Wednesday.
Elbettar established his new personal best in a Sunset Conference quad meet at Newport Harbor, which included Corona del Mar, Fountain Valley and Marina.
Senior Jacob Lemmon of Fort Myers, Fla., had set the previous U.S.-leading mark of 194-7¾ on Feb. 22, while senior Christian Johnson of Clovis Buchanan was the previous state leader at 190-0.
On the girls’ side, Marina junior Alejandra Rosales set a new personal record in the discus with a throw of 136-5.
BASEBALL
Edison 14, Laguna Beach 3: Blake Morton went three for three with two runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the visiting Chargers in a Sunset Conference crossover game on Wednesday.
Kevin Hultgren and Caden Aoki also drove in two runs apiece for Edison (9-4).
Laguna Beach fell to 7-7.
Newport Harbor 8, Los Alamitos 3: John Olmstead and Rich Lemmon each had two RBIs for the host Sailors in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game.
Newport Harbor moved its record to 7-3.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Laguna Beach 3, Santa Margarita 0: The visiting Breakers won Wednesday’s nonleague match 25-23, 25-23, 25-20, taking their record to 7-3.
Geste Bianchi had 18 kills, Andrew Reavis added 11 kills, and Ayrton Garcia handed out 26 assists.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Costa Mesa 17, Ocean View 1: The No. 1 doubles pairing of Eli Weiss-Hung and Hartley Tran and the No. 2 doubles team of Devon Chavero and Devon Rogan did not a drop a game in Wednesday’s nonleague match for the host Mustangs.
Costa Mesa improved to 5-3, while Ocean View dropped to 1-4.
BOYS’ GOLF
Ocean View 233, Westminster 307: Sophomore Chris Schmitz was the medalist with an eight-over-par 44 in Wednesday’s Golden West League opener at Mile Square Regional Park.
Ocean View improved to 6-2.
