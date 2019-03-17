High School Roundup: Corona del Mar baseball blanks West Covina 5-0

Matt Wilks threw four shutout innings as the Corona del Mar High baseball team beat West Covina 5-0 Saturday in a nonleague road game.
Wilks (1-0) gave up three hits and struck out two. Carter Haight was two for three for CdM (8-3-1), while Reece Berger was one for two with a double, run batted in and a walk. Blake Butcher had a hit and scored two runs.
CdM plays rival Newport Harbor in a Wave League game Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Orange Coast College.
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 3, JSerra 2: Malia Cockrell and Megan Ryoto hit back-to-back doubles to spark a seventh-inning rally for the Oilers in Saturday’s Best of the West Tournament game at Pacifica High.
Grace Uribe got the win for the Oilers (8-0).
Huntington Beach 5, Riverside King 4: Mikaela Carmen delivered the game-winning hit in the seventh inning in another Best of the West Tournament game.
Ameryn Humble had two hits and two runs batted in, and Valerie Rudd also had two RBIs.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 9, Corona Santiago 7: Caroline Brewster scored four goals for the Sea Kings in Saturday’s nonleague home game.
Paige Wood and Bella Grace each scored twice for CdM (4-3).
