High School Roundup: Huntington Beach softball upsets Los Alamitos, stays unbeaten

Grace Uribe threw a two-hit shutout and drove in three runs, and the Huntington Beach High softball team upset Los Alamitos 7-0 in a Surf League opener at home on Tuesday night.
The Griffins (9-3) came into the game ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll.
Megan Ryono had three hits, including a home run and a double for the No. 8 Oilers (9-0).
Oilers coach Jeff Forsberg said that Ryono played like she was “eight feet tall.”
“I am 5-2, but I like to play like I’m 5-10,” Ryono said. “My size never really has affected me. I go out there big. I’m really fiery. I like to have a lot of energy, and I think that helps counter my size a little bit.”
Huntington Beach is currently playing without three starters in Jadelyn Allchin (orbital fracture), Katelyn Mangrello (knee) and Kelly Ryono (shoulder).
“We’ve got them brain-washed,” Forsberg said. “We’ve lost three of our best players, and we just keep telling them, ‘Next man up.’ Our motto is, ‘Pass the bat down the lineup.’
“It doesn’t matter which kid is on the bench, which kid is in the lineup. You’re going to have a job to do, and if we all can do it, we’re going to do well.”
Newport Harbor 16, Laguna Beach 1: McKayla Cotton went three for four with three runs batted in, and Leah Freeman added three hits and two RBIs for the visiting Sailors in Tuesday’s Wave League opener.
Eliana Gottlieb had a home run and two RBIs for Newport Harbor (10-5). Dru Stinson and Clare Austin each had two hits and drove in three runs.
Mia Pitz had a double for the Breakers (4-6).
BASEBALL
Marina 2, Fountain Valley 1: Braden Wylde’s sixth-inning single scored Alex Cianca for the go-ahead run for the Vikings in Tuesday’s showcase game at Angel Stadium.
Wylde also earned the save for Marina (9-5), which has won four straight games. Michael Turner, Bradley Coots, Matt Wilson and Wylde combined on a two-hitter.
Jake Brooks’ single scored Sebastian Murillo for Fountain Valley, which fell to 5-8 overall.
Ocean View 7, Western 1: Gavin Kennedy had three hits and three runs batted in for the Seahawks in Tuesday’s Golden West League game at home.
Daniel Mayorga and Sean Muirhead each collected two hits for first-place Ocean View (11-6, 5-0 in league).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Costa Mesa 3, Santa Ana 1: Jonathan Barton had 15 kills and eight blocks to lead the host Mustangs to a 26-24, 27-25, 24-26, 25-16 victory in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League opener.
Ethan Elliott added 12 kills and 11 blocks. Andrew Pham totaled 36 assists with 11 digs, and Zach Fletcher also had seven kills and 10 digs.
Costa Mesa improved to 5-7 overall.
Corona del Mar 3, Marina 0: Austin Chandler finished with nine kills for the Sea Kings, who swept 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in Monday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
CdM is now 12-4.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Evan Nordstrom finished with nine kills in the Tritons’ 25-11, 25-13, 25-8 nonleague sweep Monday.
Caleb Snider had 33 assists for Pacifica Christian.
BOYS’ GOLF
Edison 192, Marina 223: Pete Di Bernardo shot an even-par 36 for medalist honors in the Sunset Conference crossover match Tuesday at Seacliff Country Club.
Timothy Jung shot 37 and Troy Tarvin 40 for Edison (4-1).
Newport Harbor 192, Laguna Beach 228: Campbell Norris was medalist for Newport Harbor after shooting a one-under-par 34 on Tuesday in the Sunset Conference crossover match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club.
Ethan Barnes (37), Sam Thayer (38), Caden Dewey (41) and Carter Shannon also scored for Newport Harbor (3-0).
Corona del Mar 195, Los Alamitos 222: Guy Clauss and John Tipton shared medalist honors for the Sea Kings, as both fired a three-over-par 38 in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Newport Beach Country Club.
Colin Huang and Calder Overfelt each shot 39 for CdM (5-0), while TJ Jenkins shot 41.
Ocean View 224, Loara 385: Chris Schmitz led the Seahawks with a seven-over-par 42 in Tuesday’s Golden West League match at Dad Miller Golf Course in Anaheim.
Alan Nguyen had a 43 for Ocean View (8-2, 2-0 in league).
Calvary Chapel 226, Costa Mesa 246: Costa Mesa’s Cristopher Rodriguez shot five-over-par 41 to share medalist honors with two Calvary Chapel golfers in Monday’s Orange Coast League match at Mile Square Golf Course.
Costa Mesa is 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Corona del Mar 17, Laguna Beach 1: Kyle Pham and Bradley Amor swept in singles for the host Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at CdM.
The doubles teams of Logan Friedman and Max Krykunenko, Tyler Hollander and Luke Muradliyan, as well as Austin Dick and Matt Lobel, each won twice for CdM (4-3).
Mason Lebby won a singles set for Laguna Beach (4-7).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
San Clemente 15, Corona del Mar 3: The Sea Kings are 4-4 overall after Tuesday’s nonleague game at home.
