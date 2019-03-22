DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor softball exacts revenge against Corona del Mar

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 21, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Newport Harbor High's Eliana Gottlieb, pictured sliding safely under the tag of Corona del Mar catcher Trasara Alexander on March 16, helped the Sailors edge the Sea Kings 2-1 Thursday. (Jeff Antenore)

Dru Stinson went two for three with a triple and a run batted in to lead the Newport Harbor High softball team to a 2-1 Wave League victory over Corona del Mar in the Battle of the Bay rivalry at home Thursday.

Eliana Gottlieb had two hits, including a double, and Sydni Griffin drove in a run for the Sailors (11-5, 2-0 in league).

McKayla Cotton picked up the win in relief for Newport Harbor, which lost to CdM (10-6, 0-2) in the final of the Battle at the Beach tournament on Saturday.

Trasara Alexander had two hits and an RBI in Thursday’s league game for the Sea Kings.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Estancia 88, Orange 42: David Acosta doubled as a winner in the triple jump (40 feet, one inch) and the long jump (19-7) for the host Eagles in an Orange Coast League dual meet Thursday.

Raul Gonzalez swept the throws, taking the shotput with a toss of 39-7 and discus throw with a mark of 114-5 for Estancia, which improved to 2-0 in the league.

Trevor Pacheco also swept the sprints, winning the 100 meters in 11.64 seconds and the 200 in 24 seconds flat.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Orange 63, Estancia 62: Winners for the host Eagles in Thursday’s Orange Coast League dual meet included Ruby Uchytil in the 400 (1 minute 3 seconds), Dayanara Andrade in the 800 (3:05) and Guadalupe Olivares in the 1,600 (6:50).

Estancia fell to 1-1.

BOYS' GOLF

Edison 193, Fountain Valley 205: Tiger Tahvildari shot a one-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors in the Chargers’ Sunset Conference crossover match at SeaCliff Country Club Thursday.

Edison improved to 5-2, while Fountain Valley fell to 4-3.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Corona del Mar 17, Marina 1: The host Sea Kings improved to 7-0 following Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

