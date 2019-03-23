High School Roundup: Gavin Kennedy pitches no-hitter for Ocean View baseball in win at Western

Senior Gavin Kennedy threw a no-hitter as the Ocean View High baseball team blanked Western 4-0 in a Golden West League game Friday on the road.
The Cal State Fullerton-bound Kennedy struck out 10 and walked two for Ocean View, improving to 6-1 this season.
Caleb Hohman had two hits and two runs batted in for the first-place Seahawks (12-7, 6-0 in league).
Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 2 (nine innings): Reece Berger was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on an error as the host Sea Kings earned the walk-off win in Friday's Wave League game.
Kieran Sidebotham also had a hit and run scored for CdM (9-4-1, 1-2 in league). Tanner Ivey pitched two shutout innings in relief to get the win.
Charlie Pillsbury was two for four for Laguna Beach (8-9, 1-2), and Jeremy Hayes had a pair of RBIs.
Newport Harbor 5, Marina 4: Rich Lemmon's sacrfice fly scored John Olmstead as the Sailors earned a walk-off Wave League victory Friday at home.
Chase Greer had a pinch-hit, three-run double for Newport Harbor (9-4, 2-1 in league).
Dylan Holt was two for three with two RBIs in for Marina (10-6, 2-1).
Estancia 4, Orange 1: Jake Covey pitched the complete game for the Eagles, allowing three hits and striking out eight in Friday's Orange Coast League game at home.
Covey also was two for three with a run scored for Estancia (9-5, 5-2 in league). Josh Caldales had two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Marina 6, Huntington Beach 0: Emily Rush threw a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts to lift Marina into first place in the Surf League on Friday.
Carlie Hoetker went three for four, and Zoe King went two for three with two runs batted in for the Vikings (13-4, 2-0 in league).
Shayla Thomas, Haylee Orozco, Jacey Henderson and Rush each drove in one run.
Malia Cockrell and Reanna Rudd had the hits for the Oilers (9-1, 1-1).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Edison 0: Jack Higgs had 10 kills to lead the host Sailors, who won Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match 25-17, 25-19, 25-18.
The Sailors, ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 poll, remain unbeaten at 25-0.
Edison dropped to 12-10.
Corona del Mar 3, Los Alamitos 0: Matt Olson had nine kills and three blocks to lead the host Sea Kings to a 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 sweep in Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Bryce Dvorak added eight kills, and Zeo Meyer handed out 18 assists for CdM (14-4).
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 15, Los Alamitos 6: Delaney Knipp had four goals and an assist for the Sailors in Friday's Sunset League game on the road.
Joelle Rothbard and Mariana Miller each scored three goals for Newport Harbor (4-4, 2-0 in league), while Zoey Palmquist had one goal, one assist and three ground balls. Willa Rath made nine saves.
BOYS' TENNIS
Costa Mesa 11, Orange 7: Ethan Votran swept at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs in Friday's Orange Coast League match at home, which was completed after being postponed due to rain on Wednesday.
The doubles teams of Eli Weiss-Hung and Hartley Tran, as well as Devon Chavero and Devon Rogan, each swept for Costa Mesa (7-4, 2-0 in league).
