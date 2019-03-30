High School Roundup: Chase Hennessey's grand slam gives Marina baseball walk-off win over CdM

Chase Hennessey hit a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam Friday as the Marina High baseball team earned a 4-0 Wave League win over Corona del Mar at home.
Cory Lewis threw a complete game for the Vikings (12-7, 3-2 in league), who are tied for first place in the league with Laguna Beach (10-9, 3-2). Lewis struck out six and walked two, improving to 2-0 this season.
Tommy Wilcox pitched the whole game for CdM (12-5-1, 2-3), striking out seven and walking one.
Huntington Beach 3, Etiwanda 1: Jake Vogel was three for four for the Oilers in Friday's Boras Classic South tournament 13th-place game at Mater Dei High.
Jag Burden had a run-scoring double for Huntington Beach (14-4).
SOFTBALL
Marina 2, Edison 0: Emily Rush tossed a no-hitter to lead the host Vikings in a Surf League game on Friday.
Rush struck out seven while issuing one walk.
Zoe King and Carlie Hoetker each drove in one run for the Vikings (14-5, 3-1), who have sole possession of first place in the league.
Edison dropped to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.
Los Alamitos 9, Huntington Beach 1: Ali Belarde and Jamie Sellers each had three hits for the host Griffins in Friday’s Surf League game.
Sophia Nugent added a home run, and Sarah Ladd struck out six in the win for Los Alamitos (11-3, 2-1).
Jadelyn Allchin and Grace Uribe had two hits apiece for the Oilers (10-4, 2-3), who have dropped four of their last five contests.
Calvary Chapel 16, Costa Mesa 3: Haley Wolf went three for three for the Mustangs in Friday’s Orange Coast League game.
Vanessa Rodriguez added a double and two runs batted in, and Alexis Litvak singled and drove in a run for the Mustangs (5-9, 2-1).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Huntington Beach 3, Laguna Beach 2: Trent Douphner had 20 kills, and Aidan Knipe finished with 46 assists, as the host Oilers rallied to defeat the Breakers 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 20-18 in a Surf League opener on Friday.
Niko Colburn pounded out 18 kills, and Mark Aparicio supplied 18 digs for the Oilers (20-4).
Geste Bianchi had a match-high 28 kills for the Breakers (10-5). Andrew Reavis added 21 kills.
Laguna Beach, which previously resided in the Orange Coast League, saw its 98-match winning streak in league play snapped.
BOYS' TENNIS
Costa Mesa 10, Orange 8: Ethan Votran swept in singles for the host Mustangs in Friday's Orange Coast League match.
The doubles teams of Eli Weiss-Hung and Hartley Tran, as well as Jared Alonzo and Kaden Inskeep, each swept for Costa Mesa (10-4, 5-0 in league).
