High School Roundup: Marina baseball beats Capistrano Valley Christian in walk-off fashion

Steven Casas singled in two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Marina High earned a 5-4 walk-off win over Capistrano Valley Christian on Monday in the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.
With the scored tied at 3-3 after seven innings, the pool-play game featured an extra-inning tiebreaker in which each team was awarded a runner on second base with no outs in the eighth inning. After both teams failed to score in the eighth, each team was given runners on second and third base with one out.
Capistrano Valley Christian scored in the top of the ninth to take a 4-3 lead. The Vikings won it in the bottom half of the inning, when an obstruction call allowed Bradley Coots to score the game-winning run. Coots drove in two runs and had a double.
Andrew Sojka threw four scoreless innings, and Jagger Iovinelli recorded the last seven outs to improve to 2-0.
Marina (14-7), ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, ends pool-play action with Capistrano Valley at Great Park Stadium at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Vikings have a chance to reach Wednesday’s tournament championship game if they win their third pool-play game. If there are more than two 3-0 teams, Marina coach Toby Hess said the teams advancing to the tournament championship game will be the two allowing the least amount of runs during the tournament. The Vikings have given up five runs.
Laguna Beach 2, Irvine 0: Charlie Pillsbury went one for two with a double and two runs batted in, helping the Breakers improve to 2-0 in pool-play action of the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park on Monday.
Kent Cebreros struck out five and allowed two hits in six innings, while Aiden Kidd struck out three in the seventh to collect the save.
The Breakers (12-8) resume tournament play against Fountain Valley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Laguna Beach has allowed four runs in the tournament.
Newport Harbor 6, Canyon 2: John Olmstead went three for four with a double for the Sailors in Monday’s Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament pool-play game at Orange County Great Park in Irvine.
James Ferrell gave up two runs in five innings, and Will O’Neill threw two scoreless innings.
Clay Liolios was three for three with an RBI, and Cameron Mahaffy was two for four.
Newport Harbor (10-7), which is 1-1 in the tournament, wraps up pool-play action Tuesday with Capistrano Valley Christian at 6 p.m.
Corona del Mar 4, Segerstrom 2: The Sea Kings improved to 1-1 in the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament after Monday’s pool-play game at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.
CdM (13-6-1) closes pool-play action against Pacifica at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Estancia 5, Covina 1: The Eagles improved to 10-8 after Monday’s Santa Ana Elks Tournament game.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 13, Edison 5: Kyle Cord made 10 saves, helping the visiting Sea Kings clinch at least a share of the Sunset League title on Monday.
CdM (10-1, 5-0 in league) can claim the outright league crown with a win at rival Newport Harbor (8-6, 4-0) on Wednesday. The Sea Kings’ league final is at 7 p.m.
Logan Ip and Aidan Kelly each had three goals against the Chargers (6-4, 2-2).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Corona del Mar 16, Newport Harbor 2: Tyler Hollander and Luke Muradliyan won three doubles sets for the Sea Kings in Monday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Wesley Davies and Alex Kermani won two doubles sets for CdM (10-6).
The Sailors fell to 4-10.
SOFTBALL
Edison 8, El Modena 0: Talia Hannappel struck out six in the shutout for the Chargers in Monday’s Woodbridge Tournament game at Bill Barber Memorial Park in Irvine.
Serena Starks went three for three for Edison (12-6). Jaelyn Operana and Isabella Espinoza had two hits apiece.
BOYS’ GOLF
Costa Mesa 230, Calvary Chapel 232: Cristopher Rodriguez earned medalist honors with a three-over-par 38 for the Mustangs in Monday’s Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club.
Costa Mesa (2-6, 2-2 in league) plays rival Estancia at Mesa Verde Country Club on April 18.
