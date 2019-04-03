High School Roundup: Laguna Beach reaches Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament final

Nolan Smith had a run-scoring double as Laguna Beach High advanced to the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament championship game with Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Fountain Valley at Orange County Great Park in Irvine.
Wesley Witteman got the win for Laguna Beach (13-8), allowing one earned run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Peyton Fullerton earned the save.
Kolton Freeman was one for two with a walk and run scored for Laguna Beach, which plays Yorba Linda for the title Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Orange County Great Park Stadium.
Noah Karliner was two for four with a double for Fountain Valley (4-13).
Newport Harbor 8, Capistrano Valley Christian 3: Lucas Baia was two for two with a walk and three runs batted in for the Sailors in Tuesday's Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament game at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.
Spencer Axe got the win for the Sailors (11-7), pitching 4 2/3 innings and improving to 2-2.
Capistrano Valley 5, Marina 4 (nine innings): The Vikings took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth but gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning Tuesday in the Ryan Lemmon Baseball Tournament game at Orange County Great Park in Irvine.
Rocco Peppi was two for three with a run scored and a run driven in for the Vikings (14-8). Andrew Sojka was one for four with a RBI and a triple.
Edison 8, Long Beach Millikan 1: Matt Swartz improved to 3-0, allowing one earned run in four innings for the Chargers in Tuesday's nonleague game on the road.
Garrett Runyan was two for two with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base for Edison (13-7).
Ocean View 18, Westminster 1: Gavin Kennedy was two for four with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs for the visiting Seahawks in Tuesday's Golden West League game.
Tristen Kennedy was two for two with a pair of RBIs for Ocean View (15-9, 10-0 in league).
SOFTBALL
Edison 6, Los Alamitos 0: Arkansas-bound pitcher Jenna Bloom struck out 14 batters to lead the host Chargers in Tuesday’s Surf League game.
Hailie Benko and Jaelyn Operana each hit two-run home runs for the Chargers (13-6, 2-3 in league).
Newport Harbor 4, Corona del Mar 1: Clare Austin struck out four and walked none in a complete game for the visiting Sailors in a Wave League game on Tuesday.
McKayla Cotton went three for four with a double to lead the Sailors (14-5, 5-0). Lily Larkins and Austin each had a hit and a run batted in.
Trasara Alexander went two for three for the Sea Kings (10-10, 0-4), while Makena Tomlinson added a double.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: Ethan Elliott had nine kills and six blocks to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 sweep in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League match.
Jason Chiang led Costa Mesa (8-12, 3-2 in league) with 11 kills, Jonathan Barton added eight kills, and Andrew Pham dished out 30 assists. JP Trujillo added 10 digs.
Ocean View 3, Westminster 2: Jackson Petrovich had 16 kills and three block assists to help the visiting Seahawks to a 16-25, 25-22, 25-10, 17-25, 15-11 victory in Golden West League play on Tuesday.
Hunter Miller finished with 38 assists to go with four service aces and two solo blocks. Devon Vu also had 13 kills and 3½ total blocks.
Ocean View improved to 9-5 overall and 2-4 in the league.
Saddleback Valley Christian 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 0: Evan Nordstrom and Justin Nishkian each had five kills for the host Tritons in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League match that the Warriors won 25-23, 25-18, 25-16.
Caleb Snider distributed 18 assists for Pacifica Christian (7-3, 0-3 in league), and Jackson Baugh had four blocks.
BOYS’ GOLF
Corona del Mar 184, Newport Harbor 185: Ethan Barnes was the medalist with a one-under-par 34 for the Sailors in a Surf League opener Tuesday at Costa Mesa Country Club's Mesa Linda Course.
Guy Clauss and Ryan Shih each shot even-par 35 for the Sea Kings, who are 8-0 overall. Campbell Norris also shot a 35 for Newport Harbor (4-3).
BOYS' TENNIS
Edison 15, Laguna Beach 3: The Chargers swept in doubles and clinched at least a share of the Wave League title Tuesday at home.
The teams of Ryan Lum and Logan Sherouse, Chris Nero and Brandon Phan, as well as Nick Beebe and Blake Hepburn, all swept for the Chargers (9-7, 4-0 in league). Jason You and Alex Nguyen swept in singles.
Laguna Beach is 6-9 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Corona del Mar 14, Huntington Beach 4: Bradley Amor and John Dick won two doubles sets for the Sea Kings in Tuesday's Surf League match on the road.
Kyle Pham, Logan Friedman and Max Krykunenko each swept in singles for CdM (11-6, 4-0 in league). Huntington Beach fell to 9-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.
Costa Mesa 11, Esperanza 7: Ethan Votran and Hritik Ronvelia swept in singles for the Mustangs in Tuesday's nonleague match at home.
Eli Weiss-Hung and Hartley Tran won twice in doubles for Costa Mesa (11-4).
