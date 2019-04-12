High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball beats Garden Grove for fourth straight league win

Hunter Miller finished with 41 assists, seven kills and two blocks to lead the Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12 victory over Garden Grove in a Golden West League match at home Thursday night.
Jackson Petrovich had 19 kills and 4½ blocks for the Seahawks (12-5, 5-4 in league), who have won four straight league contests.
Devon Vu also had 15 kills, Kermel Anwell added 15 digs and five service aces, and Daniel Powell-Horan chipped in with three kills and 2½ blocks.
Ocean View, which leads Segerstrom (13-10, 4-4) by half a match for third place, will play its league finale on April 22, at Godinez.
Fountain Valley 3, Marina 2: Justin Loy and James Templin had 12 kills apiece in a 16-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12 win for the visiting Barons in Thursday’s Wave League match.
Fountain Valley improved to 10-13 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Marina is now 10-14 and 0-4.
BASEBALL
Laguna Beach 6, Riverside La Sierra 5: Nolan Naess' double scored Aiden Kidd in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Breakers won Thursday’s nonleague home game in walk-off fashion.
Jeremy Hayes was two for three with a double and run scored for Laguna Beach (15-9). Cutter Clawson had a pair of runs batted in.
SOFTBALL
Los Alamitos 6, Huntington Beach 2: The Oilers (13-7, 3-4 in league) fell half a game behind the visiting Griffins (16-7, 3-3) for second place in the Surf League with Thursday’s result.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 13, Mill Valley Tamalpais 2: Ty Caffarelli, Ryan Rector, Jackson Guizan and Simon Hall each scored two goals in Thursday’s nonleague road game for the Sea Kings (13-2).
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 12, Huntington Beach 6: The second-place Barons finished 4-2 in the Surf League after Thursday's match on the road.
The Oilers finished 1-5 in league play.
