High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball beats Garden Grove for fourth straight league win

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 11, 2019 | 9:55 PM
Ocean View High's Hunter Miller, seen hitting the ball against Godinez on March 28, helped the Seahawks beat Garden Grove in five sets Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Hunter Miller finished with 41 assists, seven kills and two blocks to lead the Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12 victory over Garden Grove in a Golden West League match at home Thursday night.

Jackson Petrovich had 19 kills and 4½ blocks for the Seahawks (12-5, 5-4 in league), who have won four straight league contests.

Devon Vu also had 15 kills, Kermel Anwell added 15 digs and five service aces, and Daniel Powell-Horan chipped in with three kills and 2½ blocks.

Ocean View, which leads Segerstrom (13-10, 4-4) by half a match for third place, will play its league finale on April 22, at Godinez.

Fountain Valley 3, Marina 2: Justin Loy and James Templin had 12 kills apiece in a 16-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12 win for the visiting Barons in Thursday’s Wave League match.

Fountain Valley improved to 10-13 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Marina is now 10-14 and 0-4.

BASEBALL

Laguna Beach 6, Riverside La Sierra 5: Nolan Naess' double scored Aiden Kidd in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Breakers won Thursday’s nonleague home game in walk-off fashion.

Jeremy Hayes was two for three with a double and run scored for Laguna Beach (15-9). Cutter Clawson had a pair of runs batted in.

SOFTBALL

Los Alamitos 6, Huntington Beach 2: The Oilers (13-7, 3-4 in league) fell half a game behind the visiting Griffins (16-7, 3-3) for second place in the Surf League with Thursday’s result.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Corona del Mar 13, Mill Valley Tamalpais 2: Ty Caffarelli, Ryan Rector, Jackson Guizan and Simon Hall each scored two goals in Thursday’s nonleague road game for the Sea Kings (13-2).

BOYS' TENNIS

Fountain Valley 12, Huntington Beach 6: The second-place Barons finished 4-2 in the Surf League after Thursday's match on the road.

The Oilers finished 1-5 in league play.

