High School Roundup: Aidan Blair sets record as Costa Mesa swimming sweeps Orange

Aidan Blair set the school record in the 100-yard freestyle as the Costa Mesa High boys’ swim team beat Orange 128-29 on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League meet at Costa Mesa.
Blair touched in 46.54 seconds for Costa Mesa (9-1, 5-0 in league), which finished undefeated in league dual meets. Steve Kunst had the former record of 47.30, set in 1989.
Will Harrington won the 200 freestyle (1:54.08) and 500 free (5:18.47) for Costa Mesa. Teak Zachary won the butterfly in 59.92 and Dien Do won the breaststroke in 1:13.09.
Costa Mesa hosts the Orange Coast League preliminaries Tuesday and finals on April 25.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 118, Orange 33: Sophie Blair won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.59 for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League meet at home.
Blair was also second in the 500 free in 5:45.61 for Costa Mesa (7-3, 4-1 in league). Hannah Reese won the 100 free in 59.53 and Sey Currie won the butterfly in 1:12.83.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Mater Dei 14, Corona del Mar 3: Caroline Brewster, Joslyn Simaan and Paige Wood scored goals for the Sea Kings (5-9) in Wednesday’s nonleague game at CdM.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Orangewood Academy 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 2: Evan Nordstrom had 11 kills for the Tritons in Wednesday’s 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-27, 16-18 San Joaquin League loss.
Jackson Baugh had 10 kills, while Justin Nishkian and Josh Sims each had nine kills for Pacifica Christian (7-6, 0-6 in league).
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 14, Orange 4 (six innings): Haley Wolf was four for four with two runs batted in for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game at Costa Mesa High.
Hailie Salyer was two for three with a double, sacrifice fly and four RBIs for Costa Mesa (9-11, 6-1 in league). Alexis Litvak got the win, allowing two earned runs in six innings and striking out 10, while she also had a triple at the plate.
