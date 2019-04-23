High School Roundup: Huntington Beach boys' volleyball beats Laguna Beach

Niko Colburn finished with 22 kills, and the Huntington Beach High boys’ volleyball team clinched third place in the Surf League with Monday’s 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 victory at Laguna Beach.
Drake Goering had 11 kills for the Oilers (24-7, 2-3 in league), and Cayman LaFontaine added eight kills. Mark Aparicio had 17 digs and Aidan Knipe amassed 52 assists.
Huntington Beach wraps up league play at home Tuesday against Newport Harbor (31-1, 4-1) at 6 p.m. The Sailors share first place with rival Corona del Mar (20-7, 4-1).
Geste Bianchi had 26 kills and 10 digs for Laguna Beach (13-12, 0-5), which hosts CdM in Tuesday’s regular-season finale at 5:30 p.m. Ayrton Garcia contributed 47 assists and 10 digs, while Andrew Reavis had 15 kills.
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 20, Saddleback 2: Katie Belmontes went three for four with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six runs batted in for the visiting Mustangs in an Orange Coast League game that only went six innings because of mercy rule on Monday.
Haley Wolf was four for six with three doubles and three RBIs for Costa Mesa (10-12, 7-2 in league). Hailie Salyer and Jennifer Orozco had three hits apiece.
Alexis Litvak struck out eight and allowed two runs and three hits.
Corona del Mar 12, Laguna Beach 4: Amerys Barshtak homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the Sea Kings’ Wave League game on the road Monday.
Sophia Skerik earned the win after striking out six. She had three RBIs and Christina Bigi added two RBIs.
The Sea Kings (13-12, 3-5 in league) return to Laguna Beach (6-13, 0-8) on Tuesday to play a league finale at 4 p.m.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Aliso Niguel 9, Edison 8 (OT): The Chargers dropped to 9-6 after Monday’s nonleague match at home.
