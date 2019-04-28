DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball tops Santa Ana in wildcard round

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 27, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Ocean View's Kermel Anwell, seen against Godinez in a Golden West League match on April 22, had 12 kills in the Seahawks' wildcard-round victory versus Santa Ana on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Jackson Petrovich, Devon Vu and Kermel Anwell had 12 kills apiece, and the Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team defeated visiting Santa Ana 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 on Saturday in the wildcard round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Hunter Miller had 39 assists and four service aces, and Aimar Herrera added 18 digs defensively.

Ocean View (16-7) will travel to take on top-seeded Hemet (25-5) in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Newport Harbor 11, Servite 10 (OT): The host Sailors rallied from a two-goal deficit at halftime to win Saturday’s nonleague match.

Newport Harbor improved to 12-8 overall.

