High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball tops Santa Ana in wildcard round

Jackson Petrovich, Devon Vu and Kermel Anwell had 12 kills apiece, and the Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team defeated visiting Santa Ana 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 on Saturday in the wildcard round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
Hunter Miller had 39 assists and four service aces, and Aimar Herrera added 18 digs defensively.
Ocean View (16-7) will travel to take on top-seeded Hemet (25-5) in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 11, Servite 10 (OT): The host Sailors rallied from a two-goal deficit at halftime to win Saturday’s nonleague match.
Newport Harbor improved to 12-8 overall.
