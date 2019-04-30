High School Roundup: CdM's T.J. Jenkins leads Surf League boys' golf tournament

Corona del Mar High’s T.J. Jenkins shot a one-under-par 71 on Monday and is atop the leaderboard after the first day of the Surf League boys’ golf tournament at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.
Newport Harbor’s Campbell Norris (74) and Ethan Barnes (77) also made the cut to Tuesday’s final round of the tournament at Skylinks in Long Beach. Half of the 24 golfers advanced.
Newport Harbor also beat Los Alamitos 390-415 in a league make-up match.
LACROSSE
Beckman 13, Edison 7: The visiting Chargers lost Monday’s play-in game of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division boys’ playoffs.
Edison ends the season 10-8. The Patriots advance to play at top-seeded St. Margaret’s in the first round Tuesday.
On Tuesday, No. 4-seeded Corona del Mar (15-3) opens the postseason at home against No. 13 Mater Dei (6-11) at 3:30 p.m., while No. 8 Newport Harbor (12-8) hosts No. 9 Corona Santiago (15-5) at 5 p.m.
In the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division girls’ playoffs, No. 8 Newport Harbor (9-8) hosts No. 9 Los Alamitos (10-9) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and No. 12 CdM (6-10) plays at No. 5 Trabuco Hills (14-4) at 5 p.m.
