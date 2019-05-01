High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball upsets top-seeded Hemet in CIF Division 5 playoffs

Hunter Miller had 35 assists, 10 digs and five kills to lead the Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 sweep at top-seeded Hemet in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday night.
Kermel Anwell had 12 kills and five digs, Jackson Petrovich had 10 kills and six digs, Devon Vu added seven kills, and Aimar Herrera chipped in with 13 digs.
Ocean View (17-7) will host La Quinta (16-4) in the second round on Thursday.
Redondo Union 3, Edison 1: The No. 4-seeded Seahawks beat the visiting Chargers 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 in Tuesday’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 first-round match.
James Carpenter had 15 kills for the Chargers (17-13), the co-Wave League champions. Caden Satterfield added 14 kills, and Cole Power chipped in with 16 digs.
Los Angeles Loyola 3, Laguna Beach 1: Geste Bianchi had 21 kills for the visiting Breakers, but the Cubs won 25-19, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19 on Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 first-round match.
Laguna Beach, an at-large selection out of the Surf League, finished 13-14.
La Quinta 3, Sage Hill 1: The Aztecs defeated the host Lightning 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Tuesday.
Sage Hill (7-7) tied for second place in the San Joaquin League.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 7, Corona Santiago 6 (OT): Rhett Farmer scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the No. 8-seeded Sailors in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs at home Tuesday.
Garrett Rovazzini had 14 saves for the Sailors (13-8), who play Thursday at No. 1 St. Margaret's in the quarterfinals.
Corona del Mar 16, Mater Dei 9: Simon Hall had five goals to lead the No. 4-seeded Sea Kings in Tuesday’s first-round game of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs at home.
Kyle Mix had six ground balls and two goals for CdM (16-3). Luke Newton and Ty Caffarelli had two goals apiece, and Kyle Ford stopped nine shots in net.
The Sea Kings host No. 5 Yorba Linda on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 14, Los Alamitos 7: Delaney Knipp scored eight goals for the No. 8-seeded Sailors in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs Tuesday night at home.
Mariana Miller scored twice for Newport Harbor (11-8). Willa Rath made six saves.
The Sailors play on the road against top-seeded Foothill on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Trabuco Hills 16, Corona del Mar 6: The No. 12-seeded Sea Kings’ season ended in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs Tuesday.
CdM finshed 6-11.
BOYS’ GOLF
Surf League tournament: Edison’s Vito DiBernardo shot two-under-par 70 on Tuesday at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach, winning the two-day individual event.
DiBernardo also shot a 72 on Monday at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, giving him a two-day total of 142.
Joseph Chun placed third for Edison, with Tiger Tahvildari in fifth and Pete DiBernardo in sixth place. All four golfers, along with Corona del Mar's Guy Clauss and T.J. Jenkins, qualified for the CIF Indivdiuals tournament at Skylinks on May 6.
Newport Harbor's Ethan Barnes and Campbell Norris shot 79 and 80, respectively, on the second day and did not advance.
