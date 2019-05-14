High School Roundup: Edison boys' golf beats Corona del Mar for CIF Southern Division title

Joseph Chun fired a four-under-par 68, and the Edison High boys’ golf team won the CIF Southern Section Southern Division team title, edging Surf League champion Corona del Mar 358-365 on the Classic Course at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday.
The Surf League runner-up Chargers and the Sea Kings advanced to Thursday’s CIF Southern Section Southern California Golf Assn. Team Qualifier at Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma. Only the top two teams qualified from the Southern Division tournament.
Newport Harbor placed third at 371 and Fountain Valley shared fourth at 372. Huntington Beach (ninth, 376), Marina (15th, 421), Estancia (16th, 425) and Ocean View (19th, 448) were the other local teams in Monday’s tournament.
Edison’s Tiger Tahvildari finished with a 70, followed by Pete DiBernardo (71), Vito DiBernardo (73) and Timothy Jung (76). Tony DiBernardo (79) was the team’s sixth golfer.
Coach Brendan Patch guided the Chargers to their first section championship since 2006.
“Winning today was very sweet for the boys,” said Patch, in his 22nd year, in a text message. “They’ve had a good year, but we hadn’t reached the heights we knew we were capable of [in our earlier tournaments and in league play]. It’s something we discussed, how winning team accolades will far outweigh and outlast the individual accomplishments they’ve achieved over the past few years.
“Today is something they will be able to share with each other forever. Today means a lot to not only these six boys, but to the other varsity members of our team [Anthony Dao, Dylan Delaney, Jake Rothman, Andy Valdez, Jack Krueger and Troy Tarvin]. They are all CIF champions.”
T.J. Jenkins led CdM with a 70. Guy Clauss and Colin Huang each shot 71, and Calder Overfelt had a 75 and Ryan Shih a 78.
Newport Harbor’s Sam Thayer shot a 71. Ryan Miller (74), Campbell Norris (74), Ethan Barnes (74) and Caden Dewey (78) were the Sailors’ next four finishers.
Fountain Valley’s Nicholas Gomez carded a 66, sharing the individual top spot with Orange Lutheran’s Mason Greene and Long Beach Wilson’s Samin Bhagat. Chun tied for fourth and Huntington Beach’s Edwin Lam split sixth with a 69.
