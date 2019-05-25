Daily Pilot Girls' Water Polo Dream Team: Sophie Wallace led CdM back to CIF Division 1 final

“I think our biggest thing was just making our senior year the best and most fun one yet, and I think we did accomplish both of those things,” said Wallace, who made the Dream Team first team for the third time. “I’ve never been to a CIF semifinal throughout my four years. We always lost in the quarters, so I think winning that quarterfinal up in Santa Barbara was a huge motivation and really surreal, to know that we were going on to the semis. Getting to the final, I think we pulled off the senior season that we all wanted to.”