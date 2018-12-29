High School Female Athlete of the Week: 'Peanut' playing big for Newport Harbor girls' soccer

“She came back this year motivated,” Sailors coach Justin Schroeder said. “She’s the one kid who probably stops by my [classroom at Newport Harbor] most throughout the day, just to talk soccer. She’s a very confident player in our midfield. She doesn’t want to come off the field, but she’s been a pretty good teammate too. She is finding ways to have connections with all players on the field, not just her midfield teammates. I’m just really proud of her.”