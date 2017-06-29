Bookmobile brings the library to Anaheim neighborhoods

Almost 60 years ago, Anaheim opened a new chapter in public service.

The Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile took to the road for the first time on Valentine’s Day in 1958, carrying books for patrons to check out on the streets then known as Anaheim-Olive Road and Placentia Avenue.

Over the next few decades the city opened several brick and mortar libraries, but its mobile service is still going strong.

The vehicle, which is funded primarily by the city, makes regular stops at over a dozen neighborhoods and schools Monday through Thursday and also at community events held on Saturdays.

For the first time this summer, the Bookmobile will extend its visits at neighborhood stops for an extra half hour to allow families more time with the bus and summer reading program activities such as Lego building and crafts with the Project Support Anaheim’s Youth development program.

Inside, the Bookmobile resembles a standard library, with rows of neatly shelved books organized into sections.

Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC Nelly Moreno, left, watches as her daughter Damaris Antunez, 9, selects books at the Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile on June 19. Nelly Moreno, left, watches as her daughter Damaris Antunez, 9, selects books at the Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile on June 19. (Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC)

The first couple of rows house picture books and DVDs like “The Sandlot” and Disney’s “Robin Hood.”

The middle of the bus carries items that cater more to the middle-school audience, such as “Yu-Gi-Oh” graphic novels and “Harry Potter” novels, while the back end stocks parenting books and other literature for adults.

The Bookmobile can carry 6,000 items, but it has well over 20,000 items in circulation and storage at Anaheim’s Central Library.

Similar to an ice cream truck, the Bookmobile will take a few laps around the block near its stops while playing music so patrons know it’s in the neighborhood.

“I was pretty amazed when I first saw [the Bookmobile],” said Anaheim resident Luis Dircio, 18, who volunteered with the Anaheim library branch for two years. “Kids out here don’t always have a way to reach these kinds of resources, so we bring the books here to them. Everyone always looks happy when they see it.”

After taking items home, patrons can check them back into the vehicle when the bus returns.

Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC The Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile visits Paul Revere Park in the Guinida Lane neighborhood in Anaheim on June 19. The Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile visits Paul Revere Park in the Guinida Lane neighborhood in Anaheim on June 19. (Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC)

In 1958, librarian Elva Haskett made efforts to add the mobile service to the library system, according to the city’s website.

The first Bookmobile circulated 54,146 books in its first year, according to the website.

In later years, the Bookmobile turned its focus on high-density neighborhoods in Anaheim.

“We wanted to reach places with less access to libraries, whether it’s a lack of transportation or kids have parents who work and can’t always take them to the library,” said Keely Hall, principal librarian for Bookmobile services.

Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC Wendy Pasillas helps children check out books at the Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile on June 19. Wendy Pasillas helps children check out books at the Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile on June 19. (Scott Smeltzer / TimesOC)

Over the years, new Bookmobiles were purchased while others went out of commission. The current vehicle is the city’s fourth, according to Hall.

“It’s the biggest joy of my life,” Hall said of seeing the Bookmobile in operation. “A lot of these kids have both parents working and they may not have a lot of money or language skills. But we watch them blossom and become productive citizens.”

Alexandra.Chan@latimes.com

Twitter: @AlexandraChan10