Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Unveil Gallery ripens with anniversary exhibition ‘Photosynthesis’
- Anaheim’s Little Arabia is finally getting its freeway signs
- San Clemente to cover added costs to repair one beach, buys more sand for another
- The God Spot and The Pearl Laguna team up for love and healing
Inside
- Santa Ana Artists Village founder Don Cribb passes away at 77
- New addiction treatment facility at Hoag in Newport Beach announced thanks to $25 million donation
- Local resorts offer discounted rooms for families displaced by wildfire
- Local astronomer and coastal resort co-host monthly star-studded evenings
- Mailbag: Readers weigh in on U.S. Senate, Huntington Beach City Council races
- Apodaca: The future is now — AI is changing the way we live
