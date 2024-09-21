Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach City Council candidates share vision of city’s economic future at chamber forum
- Active shooter training panel helps prepare Newport Beach residents in case of attack
- Fountain Valley public safety update: E-bike safety ordinance passes
- Costa Mesa senior community gathers for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ with food, bubbly and trivia game
Inside
