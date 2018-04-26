Inaugural Silk Road Unity Festival aims to educate and celebrate diversity

"I think with many cultural festivals, including the other ones we do at the Muck, they are often aimed at a specific group," said Farrell Hirsch, CEO of the Muckenthaler. "We give them something familiar and comfortable, but the Silk Road Festival is different. Instead of saying, 'Here's what is different and unique about a specific group,' we're aiming to show people everyone else's culture. We want you to see how your neighbor's ways are beautiful and if their foods or language differ on the surface, there's also a similarity."