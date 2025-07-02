Get a taste of Anaheim Packing District on D23 Night

Thinly sliced yellowtail in yuzu ponzu sauce from Zabon Ramen and Rolls, one of the bites available at World Taste at Anaheim Packing District.

Since the Anaheim Packing District opened more than 10 years ago, the innovative space has been a model for other food halls and mixed-use spaces. The former 1919 Anaheim Orange and Lemon Assn. Packing House is home to nearly 30 culinary artisans and on the evening of Wednesday, July 16, diners will get the chance to sample a few of them during its annual World Taste event.

Conceived as a celebration of the culinary diversity at the Anaheim food hall, World Taste takes place on Anaheim Packing District’s D23 Night. In partnership with the official Disney Fan Club, special Disney activities are planned for the evening, including DJ Clark Chuka spinning Disney tracks and tunes at the Packing House and D23 Trivia and a Sip & Sketch at Unsung Brewing, located in the MAKE building.

From 5 to 9 p.m. the international tasting event will host these activities alongside tastes from participating culinary artisans within the MAKE, Anaheim Packing House and Farmers Park. One ticket, priced at $49.77, includes seven taste experiences, allowing guests to create their own eat-your-own-adventure menu. This year, the event is also introducing a “tiny taste” ticket, priced at $28.44 for kids that offers four tastes for smaller appetites.

Black Sheep will be part of the World Taste of the Packing District event on July 16. (Courtesy of Anaheim Packing District)

Nearly 20 vendors will participate in World Taste, including Black Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar, serving a sweet and savory Ohana grilled cheese with mozzarella, honey ham and bacon on grilled bread with a side of house made pineapple preserves, and Iron Press, which will be offering loco moco sliders.

Guests can also look forward to hand-folded spicy shrimp wantons from 18 Folds and mini samosa chaat stuffed with chickpeas, chutney and cilantro from Adya Indian Flavors. Urbana Mexican Gastronomy will have crispy birria rolls available and ZeroZero 39 Pizzeria Anaheim will serve up Roman-style pizza by the slice.

Some vendors will lean into the Disney theme, like Chippy Fish & Grill offering mouse-shaped beignets and Unsung Brewing pouring a poison green apple seltzer. Zabon Ramen and Rolls has “Finding Carpaccio” on the menu, inspired by Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and featuring thinly slice yellowtail in yuzu ponzu sauce.

The Wooden Pearl, one the newest vendors to join the Anaheim Packing District, will also take part in the event, serving an oyster dish. Open since April with an elevated surf and turf menu, the Wooden Pearl expressed enthusiasm about joining the culinary circle at the packing district.

“It’s an honor to join the vibrant and diverse food scene at the Anaheim Packing District. At The Wooden Pearl, we’re excited to bring a fresh take on surf and turf that reflects both California’s coastal spirit and our love for bold, intentional flavors,” said Dago Caceres, executive chef at the Wooden Pearl. “We’re proud to be part of what makes this community so dynamic.”

Other eateries serving bites for the event include 206 BCE, Georgia’s Soul Food, the Kroft, Le Parfait Paris, Mini Monster, Pique-Nique, Mangal Mediterranean and Pali Wine Co.

The Anaheim Packing District 6th annual World Taste event will take place on Wednesday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anaheim Packing District at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd. For tickets and additional info, visit anaheimpackingdistrict.com/worldtaste.