At least 120 cats seized by animal control officials in Fullerton
Orange County Animal Control employees seized at least 120 cats from in and around a home in Fullerton Wednesday.
Several Fullerton Police Department officers joined county animal control officers around noon Wednesday at a residence in the 2600 block of Balfour Avenue, near Chapman Avenue and west of the Orange (57) Freeway, where they found the cats, according to the Orange County Register.
Orange County Animal Control spokesperson Jackie Pratt said a member of the public had called the agency and reported seeing “a large number of cats at the residence and were concerned about their welfare.”
The cats were of various breeds and ages.
Pratt said a lot of the cats suffered from some form of contagious
illness and would receive proper treatment and care with the agency. She added
that it didn’t appear that the cats were mistreated, there were just
unfortunately too many.
Pratt said the case is being investigated as a criminal matter and if
charges were filed, it would likely be for a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge,
citing a failure to properly care for the animals. The animals will eventually
be available for adoption after they receive medical treatment and the
investigation is complete, Pratt said.
``We have tons of cats at the shelter, so if they want to foster or
adopt any of our current residents, it’ll help us make room for these
rescues,’’ she added.
No arrests were made. Residents living inside the home where the
animals were seized declined to comment.
