Like Totally Festival puts ’80s hits and fashion back in style at Huntington Beach

Shoulder pads, perms and bright, oversize blazers were back in style Saturday at the third annual Like Totally Festival at Huntington State Beach.
Visitors got to hear some of their favorite bands of the 1980s perform live. The scheduled lineup included the Human League, the Alarm, Dramarama, Martha Davis & the Motels, Naked Eyes and Gene Loves Jezebel.
The event was hosted by famed Los Angeles DJ Richard Blade. It also included an '80s-themed costume contest, celebrity impersonators, food trucks and vendors.