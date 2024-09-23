Man shot Sunday night in attempted robbery at South Coast Plaza, police say

A shooting occurred in a parking lot at South Coast Plaza at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

A man was wounded during a robbery attempt in the parking lot of the South Coast Plaza shopping mall in Costa Mesa, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Bristol Street, according to Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

The male victim “was approached by a male suspect in the parking lot,” Fyad said. “The suspect, in attempting to rob the victim, shot him in the leg and fled before officers arrived.”

Arriving officers tended to the victim before Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of a wound not believed life-threatening, she said.

The attempt was believed an isolated incident and is under investigation, Fyad said.

A news videographer at the scene said the suspect tried to take the victim’s Rolex watch and Lamborghini SUV in the parking lot of the South Coast Plaza mall.