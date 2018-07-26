Newport Beach pilot sentenced to a year in prison for flying Alaska Airlines plane while under the influence of alcohol

A Newport Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for piloting an Alaska Airlines plane while under the influence of alcohol in 2014.
David Hans Arntson, 63, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of operating a carrier while under the influence. He acknowledged as part of a plea agreement that he was an alcoholic for a “substantial” portion of his career as an airline pilot.
U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney called Arntson’s offense “very dangerous” and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.
According to court documents, Arntson piloted two Alaska Airlines flights on June 20, 2014. The first was at 6:21 a.m. from San Diego to Portland, Ore. After a brief layover, he piloted a flight from Portland to Orange County.
After he landed at John Wayne Airport, Arntson was selected for random drug and alcohol testing by Alaska Airlines.
Breath tests conducted 15 minutes apart in an airport restroom indicated that Arntson had blood-alcohol concentrations of 0.134% and 0.142%. The federal limit for pilots is 0.04%, according to court records.
Arntson told investigators that he didn’t understand the test results since he hadn’t consumed alcohol that day. Arntson said he ordered a beer with dinner the night before the flight from San Diego but took only a few sips.
Arntson, who had worked for Alaska Airlines since 1982, was removed from “safety-sensitive duties” the day of the tests, according to the airline. He later retired because of medical issues.
“The defendant was at the controls during hundreds of flights carrying innumerable passengers — undoubtedly under the influence of alcohol during many of those trips,” U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna said in a statement. “Fortunately, he was finally caught and the risk to passengers was stopped.”