Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 3, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Federal judge says Costa Mesa must accommodate residents of mental health home
- Vanguard graduate, looking to study the brain, has cross-cultural medicine in mind
- Combined parcels on Balboa Island’s Marine Avenue sell for $4.4 million
- New York Jets select Alabama’s Jaylen Key with Mr. Irrelevant pick
- Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball keeps CIF finals hopes alive with win at Newport Harbor
- Nick Graffis will lead Huntington Beach boys’ water polo
