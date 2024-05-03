Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 2, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport Beach woman killed at house party in Arizona
- Newport Beach sober living homes owner indicted on suspicion of paying nearly $175,000 to ‘body brokers’
- Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts sets its radio dial to 197.8
- New York Jets select Alabama’s Jaylen Key with Mr. Irrelevant pick
- Newport Beach neighborhood celebrates butterflies and native habitats
A2
A4
