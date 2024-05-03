Around Town: Newport Beach Police Department to host mobile cafe

Newport Beach residents came out for free coffee, doughnuts, kids’ bike helmets and conversation during the Newport Beach Police Department mobile cafe in 2022.

The Newport Beach Police Department will host a mobile cafe later this month on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Java Bakery Cafe on Bayside Drive.

Community members are invited to the event to have conversations with local law enforcement to raise concerns and get to know their officers.

Laguna Art Museum hosts event for new moms

On May 16, new mothers are being invited to join others in the community at the Laguna Art Museum from 9 to 10 a.m. to enjoy the museum before doors open to the public.

Attendees will be able to learn from professionals about post-natal recovery and baby care and are encouraged to bring yoga mats for babies to lay on.

The program is designed for mothers that are actively pregnant to 6 months postpartum. Dads are also welcome. Tickets for museum members are $12 and $18 for nonmembers. Children under the age of 12 are free. For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/new-moms-at-the-museum-5.

Take a tour of Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts May 15

Members of the nonprofit South Coast Metro Alliance are offering visitors a chance to see the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in a whole new light during a docent-led walking tour that takes place May 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will take participants to areas rarely seen by the general public, including lobby spaces and the grand stage of Segerstrom Hall, as docents share their favorite facts, stories and history surrounding the celebrated Costa Mesa arts complex.

Attendees will meet at the box office, located at the street level entrance to Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. To RSVP, contact Diane Pritchet at (714) 435-2109 or alliance@southcoastmetro.com

Calling all competitors — it’s time for 2024 O.C. Fair competition entries

Organizers of the annual Orange County Fair are calling on all artists, growers and creators interested in entering the fair’s annual competitions, as entry deadlines are fast approaching.

People of all ages are invited to showcase their talents by submitting entries into more than 20 competition categories, including visual arts, culinary, home arts and hobbies, wine, horticulture and livestock. Separate divisions and competitions are available for youth-only entries.

Deadlines for entries vary by competition and may be viewed, along with competition guidelines, at ocfair.com/competitions . The site offers rules, regulations, important dates and entry fees, where applicable.

The first deadline, in the commercial wine category, will close May 17. The table settings competition has already exceeded its number of allowable entries and is already closed. To see winners from last year’s competition, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/competitions-contests/results/ .

Irvine Ranch Conservancy celebrates wildflowers

In commemoration of National Wildflower Week, Irvine Ranch Conservancy plans a “Wildflower Takeover” on the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages from May 5 through May 11. Posts will feature images and information about native wildflower species found on the landmarks, including cobweb thistle, longleaf bush lupine, southern bush monkey flower, California buckwheat, California goldfields, purple owl’s clover and black sage.

The nonprofit conservancy supports stewardship of Irvine’s natural landmarks and offers guided programs that include hiking, mountain biking, horse-back riding and more.

Visit IRConservancy.org for more information.